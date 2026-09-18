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Mahama to commission Agbogbloshie waste evacuation to Nsawam landfill today

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  18 September 2026 5:22am
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President John Dramani Mahama is expected to commission the evacuation of waste from Agbogbloshie in Accra to the Adepa Landfill Site at Nsawam on Friday, September 18, 2026.

The exercise, covering a distance of approximately 42 kilometres, is being organised by the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development in collaboration with the Ghana Armed Forces, with support from the District Road Improvement Programme (DRIP).

The commissioning ceremony will take place at the IRECOP Management Centre at Jamestown in Accra at 10am.

President Mahama is the Guest of Honour for the event, which forms part of efforts to address waste management and sanitation challenges in the capital.

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