Police arrest seven suspected armed robbers over series of robberies

The Upper East Regional Police Command has arrested seven suspected armed robbers in connection with a series of robbery activities in Zebilla, Garu and Binduri.

The suspects, aged between 20 and 41, are Issaka Iddrisu, 20, Ali Tamimu, 21, Akugre Amobila, 26, Banabas Apiiga, 41, Abdul-Rashid Adamu, 38, Apiiga Alebena, 21, and Bilal Adabodee, 31.

The arrests were made through an intelligence-led operation conducted by the Police Intelligence Department (PID), the newly formed Black Cobra Unit and the Zebilla Neighbourhood Watch Community.

A statement issued by Chief Inspector Abdul-Raman Sumaila, Public Affairs Officer of the Upper East Regional Police Command, said the suspects had confessed to being members of a wider network of gangs involved in armed robbery operations in the three areas.

It said two victims had subsequently reported to the Police and identified two of the suspects as part of a three-member armed robbery gang that robbed them at gunpoint of two Yamaha scooter motorbikes valued at GH¢30,000.00 and GH¢32,000.00 respectively.

According to the statement, the victims were also threatened with death if they reported the incidents to the Police.

The suspects allegedly admitted to robbing the victims at gunpoint and told investigators that the weapons used in the operation were supplied by another suspect, whose name was withheld, and who resides in Bawku.

The statement said the unnamed suspect was believed to be a source of weapons for the robbery network.

The statement said a search conducted at the residences of three of the suspects, thus, Abdul-Rashid Adamu, Apiiga Alebena and Bilal Adabode, also led to the recovery of two unregistered motorbikes, quantities of suspected hard drugs and GH¢29,550.00 cash, believed to be proceeds from their criminal activities.

The statement said the seven suspects have since been remanded into police custody by the Bolgatanga Circuit Court and were expected to reappear on September 23, 2026.

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