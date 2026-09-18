GMC exploring partnership for concession at Takoradi Port – Deputy MD

The Ghana Manganese Company (GMC) is exploring a strategic partnership with the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) to secure a concession at the Takoradi Port to support its operations and increase the port’s commercial activity.

Mr Sun Yuanwei, Deputy Managing Director (MD) of GMC, disclosed this when Mr Joseph Nelson, the Western Regional Minister, paid a working visit to the company’s operations in Tarkwa.

The visit formed part of the Minister’s engagements with mining companies in the region to strengthen collaboration between the Western Regional Coordinating Council (WRCC) and the mining industry.

Mr Yuanwei said under the proposal, the port could be used to transport mining equipment to the company while providing an outlet for exporting refined manganese products.

“We want to work together with GPHA so that Takoradi Port becomes busy again. Our ships will not come empty; they will come with equipment and return with refined ores,” he said.

He also disclosed that GMC was engaging the Ghana Railway Development Authority (GRDA) to explore the possibility of reviving rail services linking mining communities.

The Deputy MD said an efficient railway system would reduce the pressure of heavy-duty mining traffic on Ghana’s roads while restoring an important component of the country’s industrial transport infrastructure.

Mr Yuanwei added that GMC was pursuing plans to establish a manganese refinery in Ghana, describing the project as a major step towards increasing local value addition in the mining sector.

According to him, refining manganese locally would reduce dependence on exporting raw ore and create additional economic opportunities for the country.

“The refinery will not only add value to our ores but also expand revenues for the country, and most importantly, we will create opportunities for high-skilled employment and support the vision of changing the mining sector in Ghana,” he said.

He said the initiatives formed part of GMC’s strategic plans to expand its mining operations, improve production capacity, create jobs and stimulate economic activity in host communities.

The Western Regional Minister, for his part, commended GMC’s management for sustaining its operations and contributing to the economic development of the region.

Mr Nelson acknowledged the company’s long-standing presence in the Western Region and praised its management for efforts to maintain and expand production.

“GMC has been around for many years, and to keep it going the way you have done is commendable. Let me commend you and your team for your efforts,” he said.

He described the proposed manganese refinery as an important development that could advance Ghana’s efforts to derive greater value from its mineral resources.

He added that local processing could help reduce the pressure of heavy mining haulage on roads, particularly along the Tarkwa-Takoradi corridor.

“Building a refinery is about adding value to the raw materials we have been producing over the years. It will also take off the load on our roads, which is a major challenge for us as a region,” the Minister stated.

Mr Nelson also welcomed the proposed railway revival, noting that the return of rail services could improve transportation and stimulate economic growth in communities along the railway corridor.

He urged GMC and other mining companies to deepen their engagement with the WRCC, saying stronger collaboration with the region was essential because mining activities directly affected host communities, infrastructure and regional development.

“Do not wait until you have challenges before you knock on our doors. We are your landlords, and your security and other support systems are also connected to the region,” he said.

The Minister assured GMC of the Regional Coordinating Council’s support as the company pursued initiatives aimed at expanding mining operations, promoting local value addition and contributing to economic growth in the Western Region.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.