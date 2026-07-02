Shippers decry container evacuation delays at Tema Port

Tema Port

Delays in evacuating containers from the Meridian Port Services (MPS) Terminal 3 to Inland Container Depots dominated discussions at the Second Quarter Bronze and Trade Associations’ Shipper Committee meeting organised by the Ghana Shippers’ Authority (GSA) in Accra.

Shippers expressed concern that prolonged delays in transferring containers from Terminal 3 to inland container depots were disrupting business operations, tying up cargo and increasing the cost of doing business at the Port of Tema.

A statement issued by the Authority explained that containers designated for Inland Container Depots, including the Golden Jubilee Terminal (GJT), to enable importers and their agents to clear cargo within the free storage period, often remained at the MPS Terminal 3 for weeks before being transferred.

It said the lengthy period required to move, position and make the containers available for collection resulted in rent, demurrage and other time-related charges continuing to accrue at the expense of importers.

Shippers noted that in many instances, importers had fulfilled all statutory requirements for the clearance of their goods, yet continued to incur avoidable costs because of delays beyond their control.

The statement observed that the prolonged clearance and evacuation process continued to affect supply chain efficiency, increase operational costs and undermine the competitiveness of Ghanaian businesses.

It called for practical timelines and improved coordination among institutions operating within the port logistics chain.

Despite the concerns, stakeholders commended the Ghana Shippers’ Authority for creating a platform that brought together regulators, service providers and industry players to address longstanding challenges affecting international trade.

The meeting, attended by trade associations and shippers with annual import and export volumes below one million dollars, also brought together representatives from the aviation, maritime, logistics, standards and communications sectors.

Professor Ransford Edward Gyampo, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Shippers’ Authority, reaffirmed the Authority’s commitment to promoting trade facilitation through practical interventions.

He announced that registrations with the Authority would remain valid for 12 months before renewal.

Prof Gyampo explained that the measure was intended to provide certainty and convenience for users while enabling them to maximise the benefits of the Integrated Customs Management System (ICUMS) and other trade facilitation initiatives.

He encouraged importers, exporters and other industry players who were yet to register with the Authority to do so to benefit from the protections and services provided under the Ghana Shippers’ Authority Act, 2024 (Act 1122).

Prof Gyampo reiterated the Authority’s commitment to sustained stakeholder engagement and to create an enabling business environment that supports efficient cargo movement and facilitates international trade.

The Authority also introduced the Ghana EasyPASS initiative, aimed at simplifying regulatory compliance, reducing delays and enhancing transparency through digitalised standards processes.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.