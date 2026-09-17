Arrest all officials who handled cocaine-linked container – Nitiwul

Former Minister for Defence, Dominic Nitiwul, says he cannot blame the current government for the delay in completing the Afari hospital project. IP: Daily Graphic

Former Defence Minister Dominic Nitiwul has called for the arrest of all officials involved in handling the container linked to the recent drug trafficking through Ghana’s ports.

This follows the arrest of 10 individuals, including four officers of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), who are being held as investigations continue.

He said the ongoing investigation should not be limited to the individuals already arrested, arguing that everyone who played a role in the handling of the container must be questioned.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Top Story on Thursday, September 16, Mr Nitiwul said the government’s response to the incident was welcome but did not go far enough.

“We are not satisfied enough. We think that every person in the chain of events handling that container must be picked up.”

He also called for the heads of agencies responsible for supervising the officials involved to step aside while investigations are conducted.

According to Mr Nitiwul, allowing supervisors to remain in their positions while investigations are ongoing could compromise the process.

“Every head that was to supervise the work of all these people must make sure that they step aside for investigation.”

He further urged authorities to widen the probe beyond the latest cocaine seizure, insisting that other major drug seizures recorded over the past year should also be investigated.

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