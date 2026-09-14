Ghana’s reputation must not be dented by self-centred individuals – Madina MP on cocaine seizure

Audio By Carbonatix
The Member of Parliament for Madina, Dr Francis-Xavier Sosu, says Ghana’s international reputation must not be damaged by the actions of individuals seeking to enrich themselves illegally.
His comments follow the reported seizure by French customs authorities of nearly 3.9 tonnes of cocaine, valued at about €225 million, from a container of plastic waste that arrived at the port of Dunkirk from Ghana.
The Madina MP has called for a thorough investigation into the shipment and urged the authorities to bring anyone found culpable to book.
He said President John Mahama and the NDC government had worked to position Ghana as a respected global player in diplomacy.
He also commended the Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, for his efforts to project Ghana as a country of integrity and a leader in democracy in Africa.
According to Dr Sosu, Ghana’s reputation is a national asset that must be protected through transparency, accountability, and strict enforcement of the law.
He said that the actions of a few individuals must not be allowed to undermine the country’s hard-earned standing in the international community.
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