Mahama convenes high-level meeting to strengthen border security and narcotics control

President John Mahama has convened a high-level meeting to discuss measures to strengthen Ghana's border security and prevent the trafficking of narcotic drugs and other illicit substances through the country's ports, airports, and land borders.

The meeting is scheduled for Thursday, September 17, at 12:30 p.m. at the Jubilee House.

According to an invitation issued on behalf of the President, the meeting will bring together key institutions involved in Ghana's border management, maritime security, customs operations, intelligence and narcotics control.

The meeting will focus on identifying weaknesses in the country's current security arrangements and developing practical measures to prevent traffickers from exploiting those gaps.

The meeting will review existing vulnerabilities in Ghana's border security system, including intelligence-sharing arrangements and the systems used to screen cargo and passengers.

It will also examine inter-agency coordination and the use of technology to detect and disrupt the movement of narcotic drugs and other illicit substances.

The invitation said the meeting would specifically discuss “existing vulnerabilities, intelligence-sharing arrangements, cargo and passenger screening systems, inter-agency coordination, and the deployment of technology to detect and disrupt narcotics trafficking.”

The discussions are expected to cover Ghana's major entry points, including ports, airports and land borders.

The Presidency has directed each invited institution to be represented by its head, accompanied by no more than one relevant technical officer.

Participants have also been asked to come prepared with an assessment of security gaps within their areas of responsibility.

They are expected to propose practical measures to strengthen intelligence sharing, surveillance and screening, as well as improve joint enforcement operations.

According to the invitation, participants should be ready to provide “a brief assessment of existing security gaps and propose practical measures to improve intelligence sharing, surveillance, screening, and joint enforcement operations.”

The requirement for senior-level representation underlines the importance the Presidency has placed on the meeting.

“Given the urgency and national-security implications, your personal attendance is required,” the invitation stated.

The meeting will involve a wide range of institutions responsible for Ghana's security, revenue collection, ports, maritime operations, aviation and narcotics control.

Each institution is to be represented by its head and not more than one relevant technical officer, with participants directed to come prepared to provide a brief assessment of existing security gaps and propose practical measures to improve intelligence sharing, surveillance, screening and joint enforcement operations.

Among those invited are the Ministers of Finance and Foreign Affairs, the Director-General of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, the Commissioner of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, the Sector Commander of Customs at Tema, the CEOs of Ghana Shippers Authority, Ghana Link Network Services, Meridian Port Services and Ghana Airports Company, the Chief of Naval Staff, the Directors-General of the National Intelligence Bureau and the Narcotics Control Commission, and the Ghana Police Service CID/Interpol, as well as operators of terminal scanners.

This comes on the back of foreign seizures linked to Ghana, including 320kg of methamphetamine valued at US$261 million, seized by Australian customs authorities in June 2026, and the Minority in Parliament demanding answers over the failure to identify and prosecute the alleged financiers and principal traffickers behind a US$350 million cocaine shipment seized at Pedu Junction in Cape Coast.

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