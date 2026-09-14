No conditions attached: Rethinking Ghana’s duty of care for citizens in crisis abroad

Dominic Senayah

Returning home is not always the remedy

Most conversations about a citizen in crisis abroad start from the same assumption: the solution is to bring them home. A Ghanaian musician known as Barosky was found sleeping rough in Manchester after footage of his living conditions circulated online, and within days Ghana's High Commission in the United Kingdom had arranged his return, funded by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, on 7 September.

A day earlier, the ministry had announced a new Ghanaian Diaspora Consular Fund while briefing journalists on the evacuation of 1,964 Ghanaians from South Africa amid a resurgence of xenophobic violence, an exercise costing the state more than GH¢49 million and never budgeted for. Both responses ended the same way: the citizen came home. For a genuinely small number of cases, that is the right outcome. For most Ghanaians in difficulty abroad, it is the wrong question entirely.

A flight home solves the problem of a citizen whose life is in danger, or who no longer wishes to remain abroad. It does not solve the problem of a nurse in Antwerp three months behind on rent because an agency delayed her pay, a trader in Hamburg whose stall was shut down over a paperwork dispute she cannot afford a lawyer to resolve, or a graduate in Wooster, Ohio, whose work authorisation lapsed for a fortnight and cost her a job. None of these people is asking to leave the life they built abroad. They are asking for enough support to stay upright long enough to keep it. A state that only knows how to offer a ticket out has designed its help around the administratively simplest option, not the one its citizens actually need.

The instinct to default to repatriation is understandable but revealing. A ticket home closes a case file. It ends the pressure a ministry is under and the story a journalist is following. It does considerably less for someone whose actual problem is one missed pay cycle, one unpaid invoice, or one lapsed piece of paperwork standing between them and the life they were already building. If citizenship means anything in a moment of genuine distress, the assistance that flows from it should be shaped by what the citizen actually needs, not by what is administratively easiest for the state to close out.

Where the citizens actually are

Roughly 1.1 million Ghana-born people live outside Ghana, according to the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs' 2024 International Migrant Stock estimates. The largest single community, about 258,400 people, is in the United States. Britain's 2021 census counted 135,854 Ghana-born residents, and while London holds the largest share, sizeable communities sit in Birmingham, Manchester, Leeds, Milton Keynes, and Luton, cities that rarely appear in any account of Ghana's overseas population.

Germany's federal statistics office recorded around 39,000 Ghanaian-born residents in 2023, most concentrated in Hamburg. Italy holds the largest Ghanaian community on the European continent, at roughly 50,000, and Canada's stands near 35,000, centred on the Greater Toronto Area. A smaller but well-established community in Wooster, Ohio, sits alongside the much larger population in New York, part of the same American diaspora that gets flattened into a single figure whenever it is discussed at all.

Beyond these five countries, the picture gets thinner, not smaller. Ghanaians work construction, domestic service, and small trade across the Gulf, particularly around Doha, and in Beirut, frequently under sponsorship arrangements that leave even the fully documented among them with fewer protections than a standard European work visa. Amsterdam holds a long-established Dutch-Ghanaian community built up over decades. Further still, a Ghanaian trading community has operated in Guangzhou since the late 1990s, concentrated in the Xiaobei and Sanyuanli districts researchers have nicknamed Little Africa, sourcing manufactured goods for resale back home. It is a population academics have studied for over fifteen years, and one Ghana's own consular planning has barely registered.

This is the actual scale a fund has to work at, and it changes what the fund is for. Something built with London and New York in mind will miss most of the people who will ever need it. It also means the risk profile varies enormously by location: a nurse in Antwerp working under a regulated employer has recourse, however limited, to employment tribunals and professional bodies if something goes wrong. A domestic worker in Doha or Beirut, tied to a single sponsor who controls her visa status, often has none of that, and her crisis is far more likely to be acute and time-sensitive by the time it reaches anyone at all. A single, uniform intake process cannot treat these as the same problem.

What most of these citizens actually need

Very little of what reaches a Ghanaian community association or a worried family back home from any of these cities is a request to be flown out. It is an unpaid rent demand, a hospital bill after a workplace accident, a week without income while a work permit renewal clears, a shipment held up at customs, a tuition instalment missed because their income isn't sustainable. A nurse in Leeds who has fallen behind on rent because her agency delayed her salary needs that rent paid. She does not need a plane ticket, and treating her situation as a case for repatriation, because that is the instinct a consular system defaults to, solves the wrong problem. It also closes the file faster than actually helping, which is precisely why the instinct persists.

The fund's default response should be subsistence support delivered in place: rent arrears, medical bills, and short-term costs paid directly to the landlord, hospital, or utility provider rather than handed over as cash. A payment made against a named, dated invoice is easier to audit than a lump sum handed to someone already under financial strain, and it removes the temptation, real in any emergency fund, for money meant for one crisis to be stretched across several. This is not the administratively simple option. Settling bills directly across dozens of currencies and legal systems takes more institutional capacity than wiring a single sum, and Ghana's missions will need the banking relationships and local verification partners on the ground to do it properly rather than assume the system will run itself once announced.

Paying for it without waiting for the next crisis

The unbudgeted GH¢49 million spent on the South Africa evacuation is the exact failure a standing fund is meant to prevent. Ghana issues passports, visas, and consular services to hundreds of thousands of its citizens abroad every year, transactions that already happen regardless of whether a fund exists. A modest charge added to those transactions, one most applicants would barely notice, would build a pool that sits outside the annual budget so the money is already there when it is needed rather than requested after a crisis has already happened.

An opt-in contribution for Ghanaians in longer-term overseas employment, structured like a pension top-up, would let those who can afford it build a larger personal cushion, while the base levy covers everyone else regardless of income. None of this removes the need for proper financial controls: an elected diaspora advisory panel, drawn from accredited associations in the regions named above, should hold genuine authority to question how the fund is spent, rather than the fund answering only to the ministry that also controls its budget.

The obvious objection is that this is harder to run than it sounds: verifying a rent invoice in Antwerp, a hospital bill in Hamburg, and a customs dispute in Doha, in three currencies and three legal systems, is a genuinely different administrative task from cutting a single cheque. That is true, and it is not a reason to avoid the design; it is a reason to phase it. A fund could reasonably launch with direct payment capability in the handful of cities holding the largest, most established communities, London, New York, Toronto, and Hamburg among them, while cash disbursement through the mission remains the fallback everywhere else until local banking and verification partners are in place. Fraud risk does not disappear either way, but it is considerably easier to catch a falsified invoice tied to a named property and a documented tenancy than to explain, after the fact, where a lump sum actually went.

Where the host country already owes something

Where a citizen is legally resident, employed, and was paying tax and National Insurance, or its equivalent, before things went wrong, the mission's job changes from provider to advocate. Under UK law, the specific benefits withheld from someone subject to a no recourse to public funds condition are set out in paragraph 6 of the Immigration Rules, made under section 115 of the Immigration and Asylum Act 1999, and the list is confined to defined means-tested support, Universal Credit, Income Support, and housing assistance among them. It says nothing about contribution-based benefits such as New Style Jobseeker's Allowance and New Style Employment and Support Allowance, which depend on a claimant's own National Insurance record rather than their immigration status, and it has no bearing on Statutory Sick Pay, which employers fund directly regardless of a worker's visa conditions.

Any Ghanaian worker who has contributed long enough is very often entitled to support the host state already owes her, and does not know to ask for it. This distinction is not a UK peculiarity either: most European welfare states separate insurance-based entitlements, built on a worker's own contribution record, from means-tested support restricted by immigration status, even where the exact terminology differs. Consular staff should be trained to spot this and to make the case directly to the relevant host agency, treating what the host country already owes as the first line of response and Ghana's own fund as the layer underneath it, not a replacement for it.

A narrow place for repatriation

None of this removes repatriation from the fund's scope, but it should sit at the edge of it, not the centre. It belongs to cases where a citizen's life is genuinely at risk or where they choose to return, and it should never be offered as the default answer to distress simply because it closes a case file faster than sorting out rent arrears or a delayed benefit claim. Before it is offered at all, a mission needs to know whether the person's own immigration status, rather than a temporary shortage of money, is the actual obstacle, since those are different problems requiring different responses. Most of the citizens this fund exists for do not want repatriation, and have had no equivalent option built for them until now.

Ghana's diaspora runs from New York to London, Hamburg to Toronto, Doha to Beirut, and a Guangzhou trading district that has operated for a generation without much notice from Accra. It generates remittances that rank among the country's largest sources of foreign exchange, income the state collects without having to build anything in return.

The obligation runs the other way too, and it should not narrow the further a citizen travels from home. A state that can locate its citizens for tax purposes, election registers, and passport renewals has the infrastructure to locate them for this as well; what has been missing is the will to treat that infrastructure as a duty rather than an administrative convenience. Ghana now has a genuine chance to build a mechanism shaped by where its people actually are, rather than the version of the diaspora that only becomes visible when one case goes viral.

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The author, Dominic Senayah, is an International Relations professional and policy analyst based in England, specialising in African political economy, humanitarian governance, and migration diplomacy. He holds an MA in International Relations from the UK and writes on trade policy, institutional reform, and Ghana–UK relations for audiences across Africa, the United Kingdom, and the wider Global South.

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