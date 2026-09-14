Ghana deepens diaspora diplomacy: Embassy pledges enhanced consular support for Ohio communities in Columbus

The Embassy of Ghana in Washington, D.C., is strengthening its diplomatic ties and consular support with the diaspora, pledging that Ghanaian communities in Ohio remain a part of its central focus for bilateral engagement strategies.

Ambassador Mrs. Jane Gasu Aheto, Deputy Head of Mission, delivered this assurance during the 25th Anniversary Celebration of the Jesus Power Assembly of God church in Columbus, Ohio, on September 13, 2026.

Ambassador Gasu Aheto mentioned that the Embassy is actively shifting toward a proactive model of citizen diplomacy by bringing essential services directly to local populations, with the aim to deepen institutional trust and streamlining state-diaspora relations.

The Washington mission has already successfully deployed to Massachusetts, Atlanta, and Texas.

Ambassador Gasu Aheto, while formally recognizong Ohio’s large, highly skilled Ghanaian population as a critical economic and cultural demographic that cannot be overlooked, gave the assurance that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is actively resolving recent digital infrastructure disruptions to fully restore online portal access.

Apostle Bismark Osei Akomeah, Head Pastor and Founder of the Jesus Power Assembly of God church, commended the Embassy’s current initiatives while advocating for diversified, community-level outreach channels to maximize accessibility.

By meeting directly with faith-based organizations and community leaders, the Embassy continues to utilize localized, grassroots diplomacy to reinforce Ghana's sovereign presence.

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