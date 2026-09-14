UNFPA calls for presidential intervention as maternal deaths reach crisis levels

Audio By Carbonatix
The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has called for urgent presidential intervention to address Ghana's maternal health crisis, revealing that one woman dies every three hours in the country, amounting to eight deaths daily.
Speaking in Accra on Monday, 14th September, at the national launch of the Presidential Initiative on maternal health emergency response, the Regional Director for West and Central Africa, Dr Sennen Hounton, described the situation as a crisis that goes largely unnoticed.
"When I was having a briefing before here, I heard that every single day, every three hours, we have one. Eight per day, that's a lot. So if, imagine, it's because it goes silently," he said.
"Imagine that you have a road accident and every day you have eight people die. I'm sure there will be an outcry. Or let's say that it is a meningitis or something, and all of the sudden, you will see the whole apparatus rushing to put that fire down."
Dr Hounton explained that the multisectoral nature of the problem, spanning roads, electricity, and human resources, meant the Ministry of Health alone could not resolve it.
"Having a good road to make sure that the woman reaches quickly on time a facility when she's bleeding, Ministry of Health does not construct road. When you get to the operating theater, having electricity 24/7... many facility in this region, in some remote part, they don't have electricity."
He added: "So you see, there are many things outside of the Ministry of Health that needs to make sure that they check those buses."
This, he argued, is why a presidential initiative carries unique convening power.
"You need someone with a convening power beyond the Ministry of Health to bring other ministries. That depends on each country. It may be the Prime Minister, but in this case, the highest office of the land said, let me take this and deal with it. And we must commend them for that."
Dr Hounton stressed that the initiative is government-led, not donor-driven.
"This is not an initiative by UNFPA. This is an initiative by your own government and His Excellency, the President. We made advocacy to elevate the issue at that level."
He noted that similar initiatives have been launched in Guinea-Bissau and Benin, with The Gambia, Guinea Conakry, and others in the pipeline.
"We believe that raising the issue to that level of political engagement, a national emergency, because it's a crisis. We don't often talk about that way. But this is really a crisis. There is no week that you don't hear about a woman losing her life."
Latest Stories
-
Mahama convenes high-level meeting to strengthen border security and narcotics control
9 minutes
-
Thara Mills Simmonds named 2026 Forty Under 40 Achiever in Education
13 minutes
-
Ghana deepens diaspora diplomacy: Embassy pledges enhanced consular support for Ohio communities in Columbus
21 minutes
-
Ghana’s maternal health success story at risk without rural incentives – UNFPA
22 minutes
-
Gaps in suicide data affect prevention interventions in Ghana – Accra Psychiatric Hospital MD
23 minutes
-
Ghana Armed Forces to participate in Accra-Kumasi Expressway construction – Mahama
23 minutes
-
Use chiefs to stop disputes from flooding Ghana’s courts – Deputy AG to governing council of ADR
37 minutes
-
Four arrested as police bust alleged kidnapping, torture and extortion syndicate
39 minutes
-
NPA increases price floor from September 16; petrol to sell at GH¢16, diesel at GH¢16.77
60 minutes
-
OMJ fufils BECEPIP schorlaship promise, awards 12 learners
1 hour
-
Photos: GAF hands over 175.6km right-of-way for Accra-Kumasi Expressway construction to gov’t
1 hour
-
Accra-Kumasi Expressway to be operated and maintained for 50 years through toll revenue
1 hour
-
LGA holds Landmark Conference, AGM and Elections as the Committee on Politics and Elections emerges as the Overall Best Committee for 2025/2026.
1 hour
-
JSALK Beverages pays medical bills of struggling nursing mothers at Nkawie-Toase Hospital
1 hour
-
Accra-Kumasi Expressway to be operated as business to recover taxpayers’ investment – CEO
1 hour