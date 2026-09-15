Ghana launches initiative to cut maternal deaths by 20% annually

Ghana has launched the Presidential Initiative on Maternal Health Emergency Response (PRIMER) to step up efforts to reduce maternal deaths and ensure women receive timely and quality care before, during, and after childbirth.

The five-year multisectoral initiative was launched on September 15 by Vice President Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang on behalf of President John Dramani Mahama under the theme; "No Woman Should Die While Giving Life".

Speaking at the launch, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang noted that Ghana’s maternal mortality ratio remained above the Sustainable Development Goal target of fewer than 70 deaths per 100,000 live births by 2030.

She said PRIMER would bring together ministries, public institutions, local authorities, traditional and religious leaders, civil society, the private sector and communities to address the challenges that continue to affect maternal survival.

Deputy Minister for Health, Prof. Grace Ayensu-Danquah, revealed that the Ministry had made its Maternal Mortality Action and Response Programme (MMARP) the fifth pillar of PRIMER, giving the initiative a dedicated clinical and operational component.

Prof. Ayensu-Danquah indicated that Ghana’s maternal mortality ratio currently stands at about 234 deaths per 100,000 live births, while institutional maternal deaths reached 965 in 2025.

She attributed a significant proportion of the deaths to referrals from lower-level facilities. Among the challenges are the late identification of high-risk pregnancies, delays in emergency referrals, inadequate critical-care equipment and limited access to blood and other essential resources.

Prof. Ayensu-Danquah said MMARP would focus on strengthening primary-level care, referral systems, and emergency response, with the goal of reducing maternal mortality by 20 percent annually over the next three years.

The vice president urged health professionals, communities, traditional and religious leaders, development partners, and relevant government institutions to play their respective roles in ensuring that women seek care early and receive timely interventions.

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