GBA to announce position on Tribunals Law soon – GBA President

The Ghana Bar Association (GBA) says it will in due course make its position known on the Tribunals Law after its Legal Committee completes its analysis and research into the matter.

President of the GBA, Efua Ghartey, made this known at the Ghana Bar Association Conference 2026/27 in Ada on Monday, September 14, where she disclosed that the Association’s Legal Committee, headed by Ace Ankomah, had begun analysing and researching the legislation.

“This Act has attracted significant attention, and the Bar has not been left out. The Bar's Legal Committee, headed by Ace Ankomah, is seized with this matter, having started analysing and researching this important matter, and shall in due course make its position known,” she said.

Mrs Ghartey said the GBA would not rush to announce a position on the legislation but would first subject its provisions to careful legal and constitutional scrutiny.

She said the Bar would examine whether the law is consistent with the constitutional framework, particularly in relation to the jurisdiction conferred on the tribunals and the authorities responsible for making appointments.

“However, it is pertinent to note that the Bar shall carefully examine its provisions against constitutional standards from the jurisdiction conferred, the appointing authorities, the mode of arriving at decisions, fair trial standards, independence of the tribunals, and its necessity in this our present time, guided by our history of such tribunals,” Mrs Ghartey said.

According to the GBA President, the independence of the tribunals would be a key consideration in the association's assessment.

Mrs Ghartey said the Association’s approach would be guided by the need to ensure that legislation and institutional arrangements remain consistent with Ghana’s constitutional standards.

She further assured the public that the GBA would continue to play its role in holding statutory and governmental institutions accountable to the Constitution.

“Rest assured that the Bar will not relent in its efforts to hold statutory and governmental bodies to the constitutional standards of our country for our common good,” she said.

President John Mahama assented to the controversial Tribunals Bill, 2026, in August, despite fierce opposition from the Minority in Parliament, organised labour and former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who had urged him to "pause and let the nation talk".

Read also: Tribunals Bill passed into law despite widespread opposition, Bawumia’s plea

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