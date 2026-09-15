GBA to announce position on Tribunals Law soon – GBA President

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Bar Association (GBA) says it will in due course make its position known on the Tribunals Law after its Legal Committee completes its analysis and research into the matter.
President of the GBA, Efua Ghartey, made this known at the Ghana Bar Association Conference 2026/27 in Ada on Monday, September 14, where she disclosed that the Association’s Legal Committee, headed by Ace Ankomah, had begun analysing and researching the legislation.
“This Act has attracted significant attention, and the Bar has not been left out. The Bar's Legal Committee, headed by Ace Ankomah, is seized with this matter, having started analysing and researching this important matter, and shall in due course make its position known,” she said.
Mrs Ghartey said the GBA would not rush to announce a position on the legislation but would first subject its provisions to careful legal and constitutional scrutiny.
She said the Bar would examine whether the law is consistent with the constitutional framework, particularly in relation to the jurisdiction conferred on the tribunals and the authorities responsible for making appointments.
“However, it is pertinent to note that the Bar shall carefully examine its provisions against constitutional standards from the jurisdiction conferred, the appointing authorities, the mode of arriving at decisions, fair trial standards, independence of the tribunals, and its necessity in this our present time, guided by our history of such tribunals,” Mrs Ghartey said.
According to the GBA President, the independence of the tribunals would be a key consideration in the association's assessment.
Mrs Ghartey said the Association’s approach would be guided by the need to ensure that legislation and institutional arrangements remain consistent with Ghana’s constitutional standards.
She further assured the public that the GBA would continue to play its role in holding statutory and governmental institutions accountable to the Constitution.
“Rest assured that the Bar will not relent in its efforts to hold statutory and governmental bodies to the constitutional standards of our country for our common good,” she said.
President John Mahama assented to the controversial Tribunals Bill, 2026, in August, despite fierce opposition from the Minority in Parliament, organised labour and former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who had urged him to "pause and let the nation talk".
Read also: Tribunals Bill passed into law despite widespread opposition, Bawumia’s plea
Latest Stories
-
Examination malpractice is rising, not declining – EduWatch
23 minutes
-
Credit Unions encouraged to use technology to improve service
25 minutes
-
GBA President calls for reasonable, proportionate bail conditions
30 minutes
-
NAGRAT calls for end to political influence on WAEC results
32 minutes
-
GBA to announce position on Tribunals Law soon – GBA President
33 minutes
-
WAFU B U-17 Girls Cup: Joe Nana Adarkwa eyes title defence with Black Maidens
35 minutes
-
GFA opens disciplinary case against GoldStars CEO Kwasi Adu
35 minutes
-
Education Ministry welcomes Catholic Bishops’ call for CSSPS review
38 minutes
-
2026 Women’s Super Cup set for September 23 to September 29 in Prampram
46 minutes
-
Rennes register Ghana defender Alidu Seidu for Europa League amid Nice interest
51 minutes
-
Deliberate VAT evasion will attract penalties — GRA
54 minutes
-
If the Ghana Premier League is financially weak and structurally fragile, Africa will expose its weaknesses
1 hour
-
Accra-Kumasi Expressway: 48 Engineer Regiment can deliver if well resourced – Political Lecturer
1 hour
-
Businesses above GH¢750,000 turnover must register for VAT – GRA
1 hour
-
Kenya confirmed hosts of World Athletics Championships 2029
2 hours