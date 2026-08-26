Tribunals Bill passed into law despite widespread opposition, Bawumia’s plea

President John Mahama has assented to the controversial Tribunals Bill, 2026, despite fierce opposition from the Minority in Parliament, organised labour and former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who had urged him to "pause and let the nation talk".

The bill, which was passed by Parliament on July 16, 2026, reintroduces Regional and District Tribunals into Ghana's judicial system under Article 126 of the 1992 Constitution. The legislation seeks to create a reformed tribunal system to operate alongside the traditional courts, with constitutional backing and safeguards for due process and human rights.

The bill was passed after a heated debate in which the Minority walked out of the chamber. The Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, had moved for Clause 4 — which provides for the establishment of Regional and District Tribunals — to be deleted, arguing that Ghana's existing judicial architecture was "not broken".

"The Constitution says Parliament may determine. I am saying that this Parliament must know that the justice architecture we have is not a broken architecture," he argued.

However, the Majority rejected the proposal, and the motion to delete Clause 4 was defeated by 135 votes to 16. The mandatory one-day interval between the consideration stage and third reading was waived, allowing the bill to be passed the same day.

Dissatisfied with the outcome, the Minority Caucus withdrew from further consideration of the bill, accusing the Majority of refusing to accommodate opposing views.

In a televised address on July 19, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia appealed directly to the President to withhold assent.

"Mr President, do not sign this Bill. Pause, and let the nation talk," he urged.

Bawumia argued that the bill could fundamentally alter Ghana's justice delivery system and undermine public confidence in the judiciary. He also questioned the government's decision to proceed with the legislation before publishing the report of the Constitution Review Committee, which had reportedly recommended removing Regional Tribunals from the Constitution.

Bawumia further pointed to the position of the Trades Union Congress, which had called for the bill to be withdrawn, warning that it could become "a potent tool for weaponising justice delivery".

Minority's Concerns

The Minority had raised several objections to the bill:

The caucus argued that the bill seeks to create a parallel justice system unbeknownst to the Constitution. They objected to Clause 4's provision for a three-member panel comprising one lawyer as chairperson and two non-lawyers, arguing that non-lawyers should not sit in judgment over criminal matters. The Minority also argued that the tribunal system could be used to target individuals, referencing Ghana's experience during the PNDC era.

What the Bill Does

The Tribunals Bill seeks to address gaps in Ghana's legal framework on tribunals by providing a clear constitutional and statutory basis for their operation within Ghana's democratic system. It is also intended to remove the historical stigma associated with public tribunals and promote the efficient administration of justice.

The government has argued that the legislation is intended to modernise the tribunal system, improve access to justice and provide specialised adjudication for categories of cases assigned under the Constitution or by statute.

With the President's assent, the bill has now become law.

However, the Minority had earlier warned that if President Mahama signed the bill, the caucus would consider seeking judicial intervention. The Ghana Bar Association and other legal stakeholders are also expected to monitor the implementation of the law closely.

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