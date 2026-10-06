Investigators meet family, community over deaths of 3 children found in car trunk

Investigators probing the deaths of three children found in the trunk of a vehicle belonging to an immigration officer have met with family and community members Tuesday evening to seek information about the incident.

The meeting brought together the Northern Regional Police Commander and the Regional Commander of the Ghana Immigration Service, underscoring the gravity of a case that has drawn national attention.

According to JoyNews sources, investigators took statements from some community members as part of efforts to piece together the circumstances that led to the deaths of Dauda Abdul Aziz, 3, Saani Alsharaf, 5, and Dauda Fadilan, 7.

The childrens' bodies were discovered in the boot of a black Hyundai Tucson at Koblimahagu Zoo in Tamale.

The biological parents of the deceased have also been invited to the Regional Police Command for further probing as the investigation intensifies.

The engagement comes as police have reclassified the case as murder after an autopsy revealed the children did not die of natural causes.





The Inspector-General of Police has deployed homicide investigators, forensic and crime scene experts, and intelligence officers to support the Northern Regional Command.

Investigations are still ongoing.

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