Music

Team Eternity Ghana releases new album “The Promise – Phase 1”

  6 October 2026 7:34pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Ghanaian gospel music collective, Team Eternity Ghana (TEG), announces the release of the first phase of their highly anticipated new album, “The Promise.” The album is anchored on God’s word of promise in Genesis 28:15.

“I am with thee… I will not leave thee, until I have done that which I have spoken to thee of.” Genesis 28:15.


For Team Eternity Ghana, “The Promise” is more than an album. It is a divine assignment of covenant entrusted to the collective and a message of assurance to a generation navigating uncertainty, disappointment, and the need for hope.

The album centers on three foundational truths: His Presence, His Attention, and His Protection, reminding listeners that God is with them, hears their prayers, and remains their refuge and deliverer.

Musically, “The Promise” brings together a contemporary gospel sound designed to connect across generations, speaking to Millennials, Gen Z, and the emerging Gen Alpha audience. The project carries songs of hope, restoration, faith and blessed assurance, with the intention of doing more than entertaining listeners — it seeks to point them back to the faithfulness of God.

The album arrives during a significant year for Team Eternity Ghana, as the collective marks 13 years since its formation. Over the past few years, TEG has released two albums and an EP, with fan favourites including “Dede Defe,” “My Reason,” and “Brass Band Medley.” The group has also received recognition at the 2025 Ghana Praise Achievement Awards, for Artist of the Year and Best Group of the Year. The collective at the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards were also awarded “Best Group of the Year.”

With “The Promise” album, Team Eternity Ghana enters a new chapter while holding firmly to the message that has shaped its journey: God keeps His word. As the group releases the first installment of “The Promise” album, TEG invites listeners from all over the world to experience a refreshing sound of hope, restoration, and assurance.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group