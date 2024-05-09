Team Eternity Ghana dominates Ghana’s Apple Music chart; tops with ‘Defe Defe’

Ghanaian gospel music group, Team Eternity Ghana has assumed the No. 1 position on Apple Music Top 100: Ghana, with its song ‘Defe Defe’.
This song is taken off the group's sophomore album ‘Testimony’.
Occupying the topmost spot, Defe Defe' dislodges ‘Asylum' by Afrobeats 'wonder kid', OliveTheBoy.
The group achieved this feat on May 7, 2024 after releasing the album on May 1, 2024.
As of May 9, 2024 ‘Defe Defe’ still tops the chart. Thirteen songs out of the 14 track ‘Testimony’ are on the Apple Music Top 100 chart in Ghana.
‘He Do Am’ is the only track missing from the list.
The gospel music collective’s released its first album 'Sound of Eternity' in 2022. The 14 soul-track album features Lordina, Pastor Isaiah, and EBEN, and reflects the collective’s steadfast faith and devotion in God.
Team Eternity Ghana, is comprised of talented musicians dedicated to spreading the message of faith and hope through music compositions. The band is committed to evangelizing through soul-stirring lyrics and transformative melodies and aims to uplift spirits, nurture spiritual growth, and inspire a profound commitment to the Christian faith.
Listen to the album here: https://music.apple.com/gh/album/testimony/1744028991
