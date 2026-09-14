Ghana’s maternal health success story at risk without rural incentives – UNFPA

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana's hard-won progress in maternal health could stall unless deliberate incentives are introduced to retain health workers in remote parts of the country, the Regional Director for West and Central Africa at the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), Dr Sennen Hounton, has warned.
Speaking in Accra on Monday, 14th September, at the national launch of the Presidential Initiative on maternal health emergency response, Dr Hounton said the reluctance of medical professionals to accept postings outside the capital was undermining efforts to reduce maternal deaths.
"I mentioned to you, we both are medical doctors, but you recruit us, you post us in countries. We want to come back to the capital. It's just so easier to stay in Accra than staying in Tamale," he said.
"I have nothing, I mean, but everybody wants to enjoy the quality, the services. So there must be incentive package for people we send to the remote area to stay there two, three, four years, five years. There must be something in return. But most policies in our countries in the region, they don't have that."
Dr Hounton noted that current civil service arrangements offer little motivation for health workers to remain in underserved communities.
"You are civil servant, okay, we deploy you to that place. And so we are all looking for any opportunities to quickly come back," he said.
He urged countries across the region to adopt formal bonding arrangements that reward service in difficult locations.
"We are saying that we must, in all countries, have such bonding mechanism. I go there, but you give me, first, the salary you give me a top up as incentive. And secondly, maybe if I finish my tour of duty, I got a scholarship to do some certificate. Basically, there are ways that we must encourage to do on behalf of the country, the work that needs to be done to save mothers and life."
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