Thara Mills Simmonds named 2026 Forty Under 40 Achiever in Education

Education entrepreneur and neurodiversity advocate, Thara Brigitte Mills Simmonds, has been named the 2026 Forty Under 40 Achiever in the Education category.

Mills Simmonds, Founder and Strategic Lead of Mulan Smart Educational Center and Mulan Neurodiversity School, received the award at the Forty Under 40 ceremony held in Accra on Saturday, September 12.

The recognition comes on the back of her work in inclusive education, autism advocacy and initiatives focused on the social and emotional development of children.

Receiving the award, Thara described the recognition as more than a personal achievement, saying it represented a continued commitment to ensuring that children are “seen, heard, valued, included, and given the opportunity to thrive.”

She said inclusion should not be treated as an exception within the education system but should become the standard. “I believe inclusion should not be the exception; it should be the standard,” she said.

Mills Simmonds has in recent years become increasingly involved in conversations around how Ghana’s education system can better respond to children with different learning and developmental needs.

Through Mulan Neurodiversity School, she has worked in the area of inclusive education, while also supporting advocacy and public awareness around autism and neurodiversity.

In April, Mulan Neurodiversity School organised an autism awareness and screening initiative involving specialists and stakeholders, with a focus on early assessment, intervention and greater understanding of children on the autism spectrum.

The initiative also called attention to the need for stronger support systems for families and children living with developmental differences. Her work has since expanded beyond autism advocacy to a broader focus on children’s social and emotional development.

In August, Mulan Smart Educational Center launched Pyramid SEL Ghana, introducing the Pyramid Model approach to Ghana. The framework focuses on helping children develop social and emotional skills and creating supportive environments in which they can learn and develop.

Reflecting on the initiative in her award speech, Mills Simmonds said the launch represented another step in her commitment to social-emotional learning and inclusive education.

She expressed appreciation to her team and family while acknowledging that the award provides a stronger platform for her to continue advocating for inclusion and challenging barriers within education.

“This award gives me an even stronger platform to advocate, challenge barriers, create awareness, and push for a more inclusive future in education, not only in Ghana, but beyond,” she said.

The 2026 Forty Under 40 Awards recognise young professionals and leaders making contributions across various sectors in Ghana.

Mills Simmonds has more than eight years of experience spanning inclusive education, community development and enterprise innovation, with professional experience across Ghana, Canada and the United Kingdom.

Her work through Mulan includes inclusive learning and vocational empowerment initiatives. For the education advocate, however, the award appears to be less about an endpoint than a continuation of the work.

“The world should know we are ready, and we are only getting started,” she said in concluding her acceptance speech.

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