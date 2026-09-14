Regional

JSALK Beverages pays medical bills of struggling nursing mothers at Nkawie-Toase Hospital

Source: Francis Mensah  
  14 September 2026 3:38pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

JSALK Beverages Ghana Limited, producers of Eden Yuan Mineral Water, has extended its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) drive to the Nkawie-Toase Government Hospital in the Atwima Nwabiagya Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The initiative is aimed at supporting nursing mothers facing financial difficulties.

Led by Deputy Managing Director, Mr. Frank Attakorah, the team from JSALK Beverages paid all medical and delivery bills of nursing mothers who had delivered but were finding it difficult to settle their bills. The company also donated 60 packs of its flagship Eden Yuan bottled mineral water to the Maternity Department of the hospital.

Mr. Attakorah, whose birthday coincided with the day, used the occasion to advise Ghanaians to prioritise their health by ensuring they drink safe and purified water at all times.

He explained that water is essential to human survival and plays a critical role in the proper functioning of the body.

"About 70% of the human body is made of water. Water is life. Drinking safe, clean water helps with digestion, regulates body temperature, flushes out toxins from the kidney, carries nutrients to cells, and keeps our skin and organs healthy," he said.

Mr. Attakorah cautioned the public against drinking water from unhygienic and unverified sources, which he noted exposes people to water-borne diseases such as cholera, typhoid, and diarrhoea.

"We at JSALK Beverages Ghana Limited are committed to providing Ghanaians with the safest and best quality bottled water. Our Eden Yuan Mineral Water goes through rigorous purification processes to meet international safety standards. I urge every Ghanaian to ensure that the water they drink is safe, because your health begins with the water you drink," he advised.

The management and staff of the Nkawie-Toase Government Hospital expressed gratitude to JSALK Beverages for the timely intervention, noting that the support would relieve the financial burden on the mothers and help decongest the maternity ward.

They appealed to other corporate organisations and philanthropists to emulate the gesture.

The beneficiary nursing mothers, some of whom had been detained for weeks over unpaid bills, also expressed joy and thanked the company for coming to their aid.

JSALK Beverages Ghana Limited, through its Eden Yuan brand, reaffirmed its commitment to community development and supporting vulnerable groups as part of its core values.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group