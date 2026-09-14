National

September 21 declared public holiday for Founder’s Day

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  14 September 2026 2:47pm
Minister of the Interior, Alhaji Muntaka Mohammed Mubarak
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The Ministry of the Interior has reminded the public that Monday, September 21, 2026, will be observed as a statutory public holiday to mark Founder’s Day.

In a statement signed by the Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, the Ministry said the holiday should be observed throughout the country.

The Ministry therefore urged the general public to take note of the declaration and make the necessary arrangements ahead of the holiday.

Founder’s Day is among Ghana’s statutory public holidays and will be observed nationwide on Monday, September 21, 2026.

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