September 21 declared public holiday for Founder’s Day

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ministry of the Interior has reminded the public that Monday, September 21, 2026, will be observed as a statutory public holiday to mark Founder’s Day.
In a statement signed by the Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, the Ministry said the holiday should be observed throughout the country.
The Ministry therefore urged the general public to take note of the declaration and make the necessary arrangements ahead of the holiday.
Founder’s Day is among Ghana’s statutory public holidays and will be observed nationwide on Monday, September 21, 2026.
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