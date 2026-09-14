September 21 declared public holiday for Founder’s Day

Minister of the Interior, Alhaji Muntaka Mohammed Mubarak

The Ministry of the Interior has reminded the public that Monday, September 21, 2026, will be observed as a statutory public holiday to mark Founder’s Day.

In a statement signed by the Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, the Ministry said the holiday should be observed throughout the country.

The Ministry therefore urged the general public to take note of the declaration and make the necessary arrangements ahead of the holiday.

Founder’s Day is among Ghana’s statutory public holidays and will be observed nationwide on Monday, September 21, 2026.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.