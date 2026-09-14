OMJ fufils BECEPIP schorlaship promise, awards 12 learners

Founder and CEO of the OMJ Foundation, Osei Mensah Joseph (OMJ) has fulfilled his scholarship promise to beneficiaries of the Basic Education Certificate Examination Preparation Intervention Project (BECEPIP) in Akuapem South.

At a ceremony held at the Municipal Head Office Akuapem South Education Directorate, at Aburi on Friday, September 11, twelve (12) outstanding learners from the three-month BECEPIP pilot programme received the “OMJ Ketewa Biaa Nsua” package.

Each beneficiary received a mattress, chop box, and a single-piece travelling suitcase to support their transition into Senior High School. This award category is the least of the three. Others include "OMJ Full Sponsorship " and the Admission Scholarship packages.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr Osei Mensah Joseph shared aspects of his personal journey as a source of motivation for the beneficiaries. He encouraged the learners to remain focused, disciplined, and determined as they begin their SHS education.

He also urged parents to take greater responsibility for their children's academic development and general wellbeing. OMJ expressed appreciation to the Akuapem South Education Directorate, as well as the headteachers, teaching, and non-teaching staff of the five participating schools, for their collaboration and support throughout the pilot programme.

Addressing the beneficiaries, he said: “Akuapem South is what we have, my cherished learners, do everything within your means to shine wherever you find yourself in your SHS journey. Remember, I will always be of help when the need arises.”

The Municipal Director of Education, Akuapem South, Madam Elizabeth Afriyie, who chaired the ceremony, expressed gratitude to OMJ and the Foundation for the initiative. She encouraged the awardees to take their studies seriously and make themselves, their parents, schools, and communities proud.

Madam Afriyie also noted an improvement in the 2026 BECE performance in the municipality, particularly among the five schools that participated in the BECEPIP pilot. She commended OMJ for supporting education and urged the beneficiaries to make good use of the opportunity provided to them.

ABOUT BECEPIP

BECEPIP is an educational intervention by the OMJ Foundation designed to improve BECE preparation and outcomes among selected learners in Akuapem South.

The three-month pilot was implemented in five schools:

Konkonuru Methodist JHS

Kitase M/A JHS

Pakro Anglican JHS

Anamenampa JHS

Nsakye M/A JHS

The intervention adopted a holistic approach involving intensive academic preparation, additional learning support, structured revision, examination techniques, learning resources, learner motivation and mentorship, performance monitoring, school collaboration, welfare support, parental engagement, and recognition of outstanding learners.

The programme was implemented in consultation with the Akuapem South Education Directorate and participating schools. This is fully funded by the OMJ Foundation.

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