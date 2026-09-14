LGA holds Landmark Conference, AGM and Elections as the Committee on Politics and Elections emerges as the Overall Best Committee for 2025/2026.

The Legal Green Association (LGA) has successfully held a landmark programme bringing together law students, legal professionals, distinguished public officials and stakeholders to deliberate on issues of national importance, review the Association’s activities, recognise outstanding service and elect a new leadership for 2026/2027.

The programme was organised in three major parts: the Law Students’ Conference, the LGA Annual General Meeting (AGM), and the Election of New Executives.

The event brought together an impressive line-up of distinguished speakers and personalities, including Hon. Nana Oye Bampoe Addo Esq, Deputy Chief of Staff, Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hon. Rockson-Nelson Etse Dafeamekpor Esq, Chief Whip of the Parliament of Ghana and President of the Ghana Law Society, as well as a key supporter of the ongoing Legal Education Reform; Mr Edmond Kombat Esq, Managing Director of the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR); and Mr Lom Nuku Ahlijah Esq, renowned Energy Expert, a lawyer and a Law Lecturer.

Their participation and contributions added significant value to the programme and demonstrated the growing relevance of the LGA as a platform for intellectual engagement, leadership development and discussions on issues affecting Ghana’s legal education and national development.

A major highlight of the programme was the recognition of some outgoing executives and members who distinguished themselves through exceptional service to the Association.

The awards provided an opportunity for the Association to acknowledge individuals whose dedication, sacrifice and leadership contributed to the progress of the LGA during the 2025/2026.

Among the most notable recognitions was the award to the Committee in Charge of Politics and Elections, which was adjudged the Overall Best Performing Committee for the 2025/2026 year.

The Committee was led by Evans Mawunyo Tsikata and received strong support from Jackson Bright Kitanya-Dabanyi, Ebenezer Sefa-Kissi and Desmond Akudbilla.

The recognition represents more than an award. It is a testament to the importance of teamwork, institutional responsibility and the willingness of members to accept difficult assignments and see them through to completion.

The achievement of the Politics and Elections Committee offers an important lesson in organisational leadership.

The message from the Political Desk is simple: when a person is entrusted with a task, the responsibility is to work with dedication, diligence and commitment, regardless of whether there is an immediate reward or gratification.

The Committee’s work demonstrates that meaningful institutional progress is often achieved quietly through planning, coordination, problem-solving, sacrifice and consistent attention to detail.

The Political Desk therefore deserves particular commendation for demonstrating that service should come before personal gratification and responsibility before recognition.

The award to the Committee is consequently a recognition not only of the individuals who served on it, but also of a culture of hard work and institutional commitment. The Committee thanks Leader Festus Matey for the opportunity given to serve.

The electoral component of the programme ushered in a new chapter for the Association.

At the elections, Dr Desmond Enock Fiifi Annan was elected as the new Leader of the Legal Green Association for 2026/2027.

His election marks the beginning of a new leadership era and presents an opportunity to consolidate the gains of the previous administration while introducing fresh ideas and renewed energy into the Association.

The successful LGA programme was a reflection of collective effort, dedicated service and institutional commitment. The outgoing leadership, organisers, committees, election officials, volunteers, members and distinguished guests all contributed to its success, while the Association continues to provide a valuable platform for law students to engage with national leaders, professionals and policymakers.

The recognition of the Politics and Elections Committee reinforces an important lesson: true service is driven by dedication, diligence and results, not by the expectation of immediate recognition or personal gratification. The LGA’s 2025/2026 experience demonstrates that committed individuals can make a meaningful institutional impact when they put the interests of the Association first.

With Dr Desmond Enock Fiifi Annan as the Leader Elect and assuming leadership for 2026/2027, the LGA begins a new chapter with a strong foundation and renewed hope for greater growth, continuity and impact.

The baton will be passed. The responsibility now is to build on the work, preserve the values, deepen participation and continue moving the Legal Green Association forward.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.