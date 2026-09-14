NPA increases price floor from September 16; petrol to sell at GH¢16, diesel at GH¢16.77

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has increased the price floor for the second “Pricing Window” from September 16.

Market data picked up by JOYBUSINESS showed that the price floor for petrol has been increased from GH¢ 14.53 to GH¢ 16.00 per litre.

Diesel has also been increased from GH¢ 15.60 to GH¢ 16.77 per litre. LPG, on the other hand, will sell at GH¢10.97 a kilogram.

The development should mean that no oil marketing company should sell a litre of petrol below GH¢ 16 and diesel below GH¢ 16.77 from this Wednesday, October 2026.

According to a notice from the National Petroleum Authority, seen by JOYBUSINESS, the price floors exclude the premiums charged by International Oil Trading Companies (IOTCs) and the operating margins of BIDECs, as well as the marketers' and dealers' margins of OMCs/LPGMCs. These will be independently determined by the companies as pertains under the PPPG.

Impact on Pump Prices

The development should mean that we are likely to see some significant increases in the prices of petroleum products from the current levels or price quotes by the various oil marketing companies.

Some industry experts have also maintained that, given the rising costs faced by most oil marketing companies, it is unlikely that these firms will absorb the current round of price increases at the pumps.

COPEC on Pump Prices

The Chamber of Petroleum Consumers, for instance, has projected that we could witness some significant increases in the prices of petroleum products from September 16, 2026.

According to the Chamber, the price of petrol is expected to average at GH¢16.26 per litre, while diesel could sell at GH¢19.07 per litre from

COPEC projects a 4.24% increase in petrol prices from the current average of GH¢15.60 per litre.

Diesel is expected to record a steeper 10.23% increase, rising from an average of GH¢17.30 to GH¢19.07 per litre.

The Chamber attributed the projected increase largely to a sharp rise in international crude oil and refined petroleum product prices.

According to COPEC, the global crude oil price increased from $89.30 to $103.07 per barrel during the pricing window.

COPEC further projects that Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) will sell at GH¢15.32 per kilogramme, following a 16.45% increase in its international FOB price.

The Chamber has appealed to the government to extend its subsidy intervention, proposing a GH¢1 per litre relief for petrol consumers while maintaining the GH¢2 per litre subsidy on diesel.

COPEC also urged Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) to consider reducing their margins to cushion consumers against the expected increases.

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