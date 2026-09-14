87-year-old man remanded over alleged defilement of 9-year-old girl at Ofankor

An 87-year-old man, Yaw Gahornu, has been remanded by the Osu Court over the alleged defilement of a nine-year-old girl at Ofankor, a suburb of Accra.

According to the facts presented to the court, Gahornu and the complainant, Gladys Abiku, live in the same neighbourhood, with the accused’s wooden sleeping structure located about 40 metres from the girl’s residence.

The court heard that the alleged abuse occurred between July and August 2026, during which the accused allegedly lured the child to his sleeping quarters.

The matter reportedly came to light on August 29, 2026, when the girl’s mother noticed blood stains on her daughter’s underwear and questioned her about them.

The child allegedly told her mother that the accused had been sexually abusing her and had threatened to kill her if she disclosed the alleged abuse.

The court further heard that on August 31, Gahornu was allegedly caught in the act by his granddaughter, Maa Afia, who subsequently reported the incident to members of the family.

A medical examination at the Ga North Government Hospital reportedly found the child stable but frightened, with injuries and other complications said to be consistent with the alleged abuse.

Following investigations, Gahornu was charged and remanded into police custody.

He is expected to reappear before the court on October 7, 2026.

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