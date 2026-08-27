Mason jailed 35 years for defiling two daughters

Audio By Carbonatix
A 35-year-old mason has been sentenced to 35 years’ imprisonment for repeatedly defiling his two daughters at Oyibi in Accra.
Charles Seddoh was sentenced by the Circuit Court, housed at the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Police Headquarters, after he was found guilty on five counts of defilement and incest.
The court, presided over by Annette Sophia Essel, also ordered that the two victims be referred to a psychologist for clinical therapy to help them overcome the trauma associated with the offences.
It further directed the Police to send the victims to a shelter.
Chief Inspector Opoku Aniagyei, leading the prosecution, told the court that the 18-year-old complainant was Seddoh’s first daughter and lived with her 15-year-old sister, who was the second victim.
The prosecution said Seddoh began defiling the first victim in 2018, when she was 14 years old, and continued for about seven years.
In 2021, he began defiling the second victim when she was 11 years old.
The prosecution said whenever the victims refused his sexual advances, Seddoh beat them, denied them food and threatened not to provide for them or support their education.
It said the victims complained to their father about his conduct, and he promised to stop when they entered secondary school.
On January 3, 2025, at about 1200 hours, Seddoh allegedly forced the 15-year-old victim to have sex with him, and on January 24, 2025, at about 1400 hours, he again had sex with the 18-year-old victim.
The prosecution said on January 31, 2025, the two victims went to the Adenta DOVVSU to lodge a complaint and were issued police medical forms.
On February 4, 2025, the mother of the 18-year-old victim handed the Police a packet of Fiesta condoms, which she said Seddoh had attempted to use on her daughter.
Seddoh was arrested the same day.
On February 5, 2026, the prosecution said Seddoh led the Police, together with the victims, to the crime scene at Oyibi.
Seddoh admitted the offences in his caution statement to the Police, the prosecution said.
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