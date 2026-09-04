BOGISS guards allegedly enticed 14-year-old student with food, phone before defilement

Audio By Carbonatix
Two security guards of Bolgatanga Girls’ Senior High School (BOGISS) standing trial for allegedly defiling a 14-year-old student with special needs reportedly lured her with food, financial assistance and a mobile phone, according to the prosecution.
The accused, 72-year-old Adams Nyaaba Iddrisu and 38-year-old Elvis Adongo, are facing a charge of defilement under Section 101 of the Criminal and Other Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).
The case came to light after school authorities discovered an Itel keypad phone in the possession of the first-year boarding student, which she allegedly received from Iddrisu.
Prosecutors told the Bolgatanga Circuit Court on Wednesday, September 2, 2026, that questioning over the phone led the student to allegedly disclose that both security guards had sexually abused her on several occasions between June and July 2026.
The alleged incidents reportedly occurred at the school’s security room, behind the dining hall and in a classroom at the Unity Block after evening studies, with investigators alleging that the accused took advantage of the student’s vulnerability.
The matter was reported to the police on July 23, 2026, by BOGISS Assistant Headmistress in charge of Domestic Affairs, Celestina Atuora, following which the two men were arrested.
The court, presided over by Sumaila Nbache Ahmadu, subsequently granted both accused persons bail in the sum of GH¢100,000 each.
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