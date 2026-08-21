GFD condemns BOGISS over disciplinary action against 14-year-old allegedly abused by watchmen

The Ghana Federation of Disability Organisations (GFD) has condemned the handling of a sexual abuse allegation involving a 14-year-old student of Bolgatanga Girls’ Senior High School (BOGISS), describing the school’s disciplinary action against the student as a “textbook case of institutional betrayal.”

The national umbrella body for Organisations of Persons with Disabilities is demanding the immediate reversal of all disciplinary sanctions imposed on the student, who has autism and was allegedly sexually abused by two watchmen employed by the school.

In a statement issued on Friday, August 21, 2026, the GFD said the student should have been treated primarily as a child requiring protection and support rather than as a perpetrator of sexual misconduct.

The Federation said an internal school correspondence dated July 20, 2026, declared the student “guilty of sexual misconduct” and recommended her dismissal under the Ghana Education Service (GES) Code of Conduct.

According to the GFD, the sanction was subsequently reduced to the withdrawal of her boarding status for one academic year.

The organisation questioned the basis for imposing disciplinary sanctions on a 14-year-old in connection with alleged sexual conduct involving adults.

“A child cannot be guilty of her own abuse,” the GFD said.

It argued that under Ghanaian law, a child below 16 cannot legally consent to sexual intercourse with an adult and that, if the allegations against the two watchmen are established, criminal responsibility rests with the alleged perpetrators.

The GFD said it was particularly concerned that disciplinary action appeared to have been taken before the matter was fully addressed as a child-protection and safeguarding case.

The two watchmen have since been arrested and interdicted by the GES following public attention surrounding the case.

They have been handed over to the Ghana Police Service for further investigation.

The Ministry of Education has also directed the GES to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident and ensure that the student receives the necessary medical attention and counselling.

The Ministry has further ordered the immediate reinstatement of the student’s boarding status.

The GFD said the student’s disability added another layer of concern to the case, noting that children with disabilities can face heightened vulnerability to abuse because they may depend more heavily on adults and support personnel in institutional settings.

The Federation called for stronger safeguarding measures in schools, particularly those serving children with disabilities.

Among its demands, the GFD is calling for the immediate reversal of all disciplinary sanctions against the student, including the restoration of her boarding status and the removal of the “sexual misconduct” finding from her record.

It is also demanding a formal written apology to the student and her family, as well as an independent, disability-inclusive safeguarding audit of BOGISS.

The Federation further wants mandatory background and psychological screening for non-teaching staff in pre-tertiary institutions and a swift, transparent police investigation, including appropriate involvement of the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU).

It is also seeking free medical, psychosocial and disability-appropriate support for the student.

The Ministry of Education has already ordered the student’s reinstatement to boarding status and directed the GES to investigate the matter.

Deputy Education Minister Dr Clement Apaak has described the school’s handling of the case as unacceptable and said the government disagreed with the approach taken.

The Ministry has also stressed that the student, as a minor, must not be blamed for alleged sexual abuse perpetrated against her by adults.

The GFD is urging the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, the GES and the Ghana Police Service to treat the case as a broader safeguarding concern rather than an isolated incident.

The Federation is calling for a review of safeguarding and staff-screening systems across boarding schools nationwide, with particular attention to institutions serving students with disabilities.

“This case must become the moment Ghana's schools confront how safeguarding failures and disability discrimination compound one another,” the Federation said.

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