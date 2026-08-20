GES interdicts two watchmen over alleged sexual assault of Bolgatanga Girls SHS student

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Education Service (GES) has confirmed an alleged sexual assault involving a student of Bolgatanga Girls Senior High School in the Upper East Region, with two watchmen of the school arrested in connection with the incident.
In a statement issued on Thursday, August 20, 2026, the GES said it had received a report concerning the alleged assault and that preliminary investigations indicated that the student is a special needs student who is on medication and required medical attention at the time of the incident.
According to the GES, the alleged incident occurred when the student reportedly suffered a relapse and was receiving medical attention.
The two watchmen have since been arrested and handed over to the police to assist with further investigations.
The GES said management has also interdicted the two individuals with immediate effect.
“Thorough investigations into the matter are currently ongoing,” the statement said, adding that appropriate sanctions would be applied based on the outcome of the investigations, in accordance with the GES Code of Conduct and the laws of Ghana.
The Service has cautioned all staff to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and ensure the safety, dignity and wellbeing of every student.
The GES further stressed that it would not tolerate any conduct that compromises the safety and wellbeing of students.
Management has assured parents, guardians and the general public that the matter is being treated with the seriousness it deserves.
The statement was signed by Daniel Fenyi, Head of Public Relations at the Ghana Education Service.
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