Bawumia’s destiny lies in the hands of God; not you – Muslim Forum for Peace and Unity replies Rev. Owusu Bempah

Former Vice President of Ghana and NPP flagbearer for 2028, Mahamudu Bawumia

The Ghana Muslim Forum for Peace and Unity has issued a sharp response to Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah, declaring that the destiny of former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia lies in the hands of God.

The group said Dr. Bawumia's future will be decided by God alone, not by curses, threats or prophecies from a man.

The strong rebuke was contained in a press statement issued on Thursday, September 10, and signed by the forum's Executive Secretary, Dr. Zakari Abdul Rahman, following what the forum describes as Rev. Owusu Bempah's latest attacks on Dr. Bawumia.

On Sunday, September 6, Rev. Owusu Bempah, during a church service, boasted that Dr. Bawumia cannot become president unless he says so, and threatened to spiritually terminate his political career if his communicators do not stop responding to him.

He also alleged that Dr. Bawumia and the NPP's Nasara Wing were planning to attack his church.

This comes after his August 9 declaration that anyone who votes for the NPP would be cursed and that Dr. Bawumia would never be president while he lives.

The Muslim Forum said the pastor needs to be reminded who holds power over destinies.

"We wish to remind Rev. Owusu Bempah that Bawumia's destiny lies in the hands of God, not you. You did not create him, you do not sustain him, and you cannot determine his future," the statement said.

The Forum said Ghana's history and faith traditions are clear - kings and presidents are raised and removed by God.

Citing both the Qur'an and the Bible, the group quoted:

Qur'an 3:26: "Say, O Allah, Owner of Sovereignty, You give sovereignty to whom You will and You take sovereignty away from whom You will. In Your hand is all good. Indeed, You are over all things competent."

Daniel 2:21: "He changes times and seasons; He deposes kings and raises up others."

According to the forum, if God wills that Dr. Bawumia becomes president of Ghana, no human being - no matter how loud or self-acclaimed - can stop it. And if it is not God's will, no human effort can force it.

The group described Rev. Owusu Bempah's conduct as an attempt to play God and a dangerous display of religious extremism.

"You are not God to decide who becomes President. Bawumia's destiny is in the hands of God, not you," the forum stressed.

It added that Dr. Bawumia's own journey proves that his destiny is not controlled by any pastor, explaining that he was elected NPP flagbearer by a predominantly Christian delegate body and secured 42% of votes in the 2024 elections, majority of which came from Christians who voted on competence, not religion.

The forum said Rev. Owusu Bempah does not speak for Christianity, noting that his anti-Muslim campaign against Dr. Bawumia is rejected by the majority of respected and enlightened pastors in Ghana.

It urged Dr. Bawumia to remain calm, ignore the provocations, and continue to trust in God as the disposer of all affairs, while calling on all Ghanaians to protect the nation's long-standing Christian-Muslim unity from divisive voices.

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