Ghana’s acclaimed Christian – Muslim unity bigger than Owusu Bempah’s hatred and bigotry – Muslim Forum for Peace and Unity

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The Ghana Muslim Forum for Peace and Unity (GMFPU), has strongly condemned the founder and leader of the Glorious Word Power Ministry International, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah, over what it describes as renewed and unwarranted attacks against former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.
In a press release dated September 10, 2026, and signed by its Executive Secretary, Dr. Zakari Abdul Rahman, the forum said it had noted with deep disappointment comments by Owusu Bempah during his church service on Sunday, September 6, 2026.
According to the group, Owusu Bempah threatened to spiritually terminate Dr. Bawumia's political career if persons he described as Bawumia's communicators do not stop responding to him.
He also accused Dr. Bawumia and the Nasara Wing of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) of plotting to attack his church.
The Forum said this latest outburst follows an earlier pronouncement on August 9, 2026, where Rev. Owusu Bempah declared that he would curse anyone who votes for the NPP and that Dr. Bawumia would never be President of Ghana because a Muslim should not be allowed to lead a country with Christian majority.
"This continuous display of bitterness is bigger than politics. It is an attack on the very peace and unity that Ghana is celebrated for," the statement said.
The group said Ghana has been a global model for religious tolerance, where Christians and Muslims have lived together for decades, intermarrying, working together, and contributing jointly to national development.
The release further argued that Dr. Bawumia's political rise defeats Rev. Owusu Bempah's religious narrative, adding that Dr. Bawumia became the NPP presidential candidate because the majority of NPP delegates, who are predominantly Christians, voted massively for him based on his competence.
"In the 2024 general elections, he secured the trust and support of 42% of Ghanaian voters, the majority of whom were Christians. Ghanaian Christians voted for Bawumia because they saw a competent leader, not a religion," the group stated.
On the pastor's claim that Dr. Bawumia cannot be president unless he approves of it, the forum described it as a hollow and blasphemous threat, insisting that sovereignty belongs to God alone.
Quoting Qur'an 3:26, Psalm 75:6-7 and Daniel 2:21, the group said promotion and kingship come from God, not man.
The forum urged Dr. Bawumia to remain calm, ignore what it called the tantrums of Owusu Bempah, and continue his acclaimed respect for diversity and interfaith dialogue.
"Ghana's Christian-Muslim unity is bigger and stronger than Owusu Bempah's bitterness, and no extremist will be allowed to divide us," the statement said.
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