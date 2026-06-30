Flood disaster is a national tragedy, not partisan issue – Bawumia

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, former Vice President of Ghana

Former Vice President and the New Patriotic Party's 2028 presidential candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has called on Ghanaians to put aside political differences and unite in addressing the devastating floods that have claimed lives and displaced hundreds across parts of the country.

Speaking during a visit to some of the flood-affected communities in the Greater Accra Region on Tuesday, June 30, Dr. Bawumia described the disaster as a national crisis that demands collective action rather than partisan politics.

"It is a tragedy for all of Ghana. It isn't a tragedy just for Accra or here in the Greater Accra Metropolis. It is a tragedy for all of Ghana," he said.

According to him, the floods have left behind extensive destruction, displaced families and claimed several lives, making it imperative for all stakeholders to work together in finding lasting solutions.

He stressed that the country's attention should be focused on addressing the flood crisis instead of engaging in partisan debates.

"I don't want what is happening to break down into a partisan clash among the political parties. This is a real issue facing the Greater Accra Region and the country. We should focus on how we can quickly solve the problem," he stated.

He also appealed to the relevant emergency agencies to work together to ensure the swift recovery of victims and provide timely assistance to affected families.

His comments come in the aftermath of Monday's devastating floods, which followed a heavy downpour on June 29, 2026.

The flooding, which severely affected Greater Accra and other parts of the country, claimed at least 12 lives, displaced thousands of residents, submerged homes and vehicles, disrupted businesses, and caused widespread traffic gridlock.

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