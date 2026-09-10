Pay me by Sept. 11 or face the court – Kow Essuman demands salary, benefits from Finance Minister

Former Legal Counsel to the President, Kow Abaka Essuman, has issued an ultimatum to the Ministry of Finance over unpaid salary arrears and end-of-service benefits owed to him following his departure from the Office of the President.

Through his lawyers, Vint & Aletheia Attorneys & Consultants, Mr Essuman has asked the Finance Minister, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, to ensure that the outstanding payments are settled by Friday, September 11, 2026.

The lawyers warned that failure to meet the deadline would leave their client with no option but to pursue the matter in court.

Mr Essuman served as Legal Counsel to former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo from January 2021 until January 7, 2025.

He was subsequently appointed acting Secretary to the President in October 2024 while retaining his responsibilities as Legal Counsel. His lawyers contend that his terms of appointment provided for specific terminal payments upon the completion of his service.

The demand letter states that the benefits include four months’ consolidated salary for every completed year or part of a year served, a one-month installation grant and a resettlement grant equivalent to one month’s salary for each year or fraction of a year served.

The lawyers also want interest on the amount owed from January 7, 2025, calculated at the prevailing commercial bank rate.

Mr Essuman’s legal team maintains that other public officials covered by similar arrangements have already received their outstanding entitlements, while former Presidential Staffers remain unpaid.

“The continued withholding of our Client’s entitlement is arbitrary, discriminatory, unfair and unlawful,” the lawyers said, adding that legal proceedings would be commenced against the State to recover the principal amount, interest and associated costs if payment is not made by the deadline.

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