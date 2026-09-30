GCB extends Customer Service Week into month-long customer engagement

GCB Bank PLC has extended this year’s Customer Service Week into a month-long customer engagement programme, dedicating October to customer appreciation, education and direct interaction with its clients.

The programme, being held under the global theme “The Extra Mile,” is aimed at giving customers more opportunities to share their experiences, provide feedback and engage directly with the bank.

Having served Ghanaians for more than seven decades, GCB said the initiative was part of efforts to appreciate customers for their loyalty while identifying areas where its services could be improved.

Managing Director of GCB Bank, Farihan Alhassan, said the programme reflected the bank’s responsibility to earn and maintain the trust of its customers.

“For generations, our customers have trusted us with their savings, businesses and aspirations. We value that trust and recognise the responsibility that comes with it. This October, we are making more time to hear from our customers and understand how we can serve them better,” he said.

Customer centricity is a key pillar of GCB’s strategy, guiding the development of its products and delivery of services.

The bank said the month-long programme would bring this focus to customers through activities in branches, communities and online.

A Customer Town Hall will provide customers with an opportunity to share feedback and engage directly with the bank’s leadership.

Members of the Executive Committee will also visit branches to interact with customers and staff and gain firsthand insights into their everyday experiences.

Other activities planned for the month include branch appreciation programmes, customer education sessions and Patrons Appreciation Day, which will recognise longstanding relationships between the bank and its customers.

The programme will also feature the GCB Aerobics Fiesta, which will bring customers together through fitness and wellness activities.

Chief Marketing, Communications and Customer Experience Officer at GCB Bank, Cynthia Eyram Ofori-Dwumfuo, said customer feedback would be central to the month’s engagements.

“Going the extra mile starts with getting the everyday things right: clear information, timely responses and support when customers need it. This month, we want to hear what is working and where we need to improve, and use that feedback to strengthen the service we provide,” she said.

GCB is encouraging customers to follow its official channels throughout October for information on the various activities and how to participate.

The bank said its focus on customer service would extend beyond October, with insights gathered during the engagements expected to inform ongoing improvements to the customer experience.

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