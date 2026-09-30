MOBA must reduce reliance on donations to protect Mfantsipim’s future – Patrick Kittoe

The Chief Operating Officer of SIB Liberia Limited and a 1996 year-group student of Mfantsipim School, Patrick Ebo Kittoe, has called on the Mfantsipim Old Boys Association (MOBA) to reduce its reliance on donations and develop sustainable revenue streams to safeguard the school’s heritage beyond 150 years.

He said excessive dependence on donations and sponsorships could expose the association to financial instability, unpredictable operations and restrictions that could undermine its ability to pursue its long-term objectives.

Mr Kittoe made the call at the 11th MOBA Annual Engagement Series held at the Ecobank Ghana Head Office on Wednesday, September 30, under the theme “Sustaining Mfantsipim’s Legacy Beyond 150 Years.”

Speaking on sustainable financing, he said sustainability must be approached from environmental, social and financial perspectives.

“Sustainability beyond 150 years is going to rely on the core balance of ensuring that our activities do not harm the environment,” he said.

He added that organisations must respect human rights, traditions and culture while ensuring that resources are not depleted at the expense of future generations.

Mr Kittoe said MOBA’s financial structure showed a significant dependence on donations and other contributions.

Using MOBA’s 2024 and 2025 financials as a sample period, he said the association recorded aggregate revenue of GH¢10.7 million, with 92 per cent coming from donations, sponsorships, dues and project levies.

“In other words, MOBA is primarily financed by grants, and this is where we have a problem. Over-reliance on donations,” he said.

He warned that dependence on external funding could limit the association’s independence because donors could influence how funds were used.

“We all know that he who pays the piper calls the tune,” Mr Kittoe said.

He said the withdrawal or reduction of donor support could also expose institutions to significant funding gaps, citing changes in US foreign aid spending as an example of how shifts in donor priorities could affect organisations that depend heavily on external financing.

“If we fail to self-finance our needs, our heritage, our traditions, and our culture as Mfantsipim will be at risk emanating from financial instability, operational unpredictability, and legal vulnerabilities,” he said.

Mr Kittoe said heavy reliance on donations could also create revenue volatility, restrictions on the use of funds, donor dependency and long-term planning challenges, particularly when pledges were not fulfilled.

He identified financial constraints, lack of trust, disbelief in the value of small donations, poor communication and apathy among some of the factors that could cause old boys to reduce or stop contributing.

“Of all these, apathy is the most prevalent, and that is the spark to the dynamite,” he said.

Mr Kittoe said the solution to the financial challenge must begin with changing how Mfantsipim students were prepared and connected to the school.

He said that mindset should inform efforts to ensure that students develop a stronger sense of purpose and connection to the school.

Mr Kittoe observed that many students entered Mfantsipim through different circumstances but could leave without developing a sufficiently strong connection to the institution.

“Our aim should be to groom and direct develop boys into the last category where they can complete school with a purpose,” he said.

He proposed the introduction of an orientation programme for newly admitted students to help them better understand the courses available and make informed decisions about their academic paths.

“When you enter Form One, at least the first two weeks, you have the chance to appreciate all the courses the school is offering and decide which one you really want to do. If possible, change,” he said.

He also called for a deliberate effort to communicate the Mfantsipim story to students and old boys to strengthen their sense of identity and belonging.

Beyond donations, Mr Kittoe proposed that MOBA explore commercial ventures capable of generating sustainable income for the association.

He said the association could complement its existing endowment fund with an impact investment fund dedicated to establishing businesses and other income-generating ventures.

“My proposal today is that we do not talk about replacing the fund, but we add another fund to it. And that is going to be an impact investment fund. And from this fund, we can establish companies,” he said.

He praised the initiatives already undertaken by the Mfantsipim endowment fund, stressing that his proposal was intended to complement rather than replace the existing structure.

He said any commercial venture established by MOBA should be designed to survive beyond the current generation.

“So whatever venture we consider should be sustainable enough to transcend our generation and last till our grandchildren,” Mr Kittoe said.

He said building a sustainable financial model would be critical to protecting Mfantsipim’s traditions, heritage and future development as the school looks beyond its 150th anniversary.

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