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Bolgatanga Girls restores boarding status of student allegedly defiled by watchmen

Source: Myjoyonline.com  
  28 August 2026 7:17pm
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Bolgatanga Girls’ Senior High School has restored the boarding status of the student at the centre of an alleged sexual abuse case involving two watchmen at the school.

The decision was communicated in a letter dated August 20, 2026, from the Headmistress of the school to the student’s parent.

According to the letter, the decision followed a directive from the Ghana Education Service (GES) for the school to reverse the student’s day status and restore her boarding arrangement.

The development comes after the Ministry of Education intervened in the matter and directed that the student’s boarding status be restored immediately.

The ministry said the student could not be held responsible for the alleged abuse and directed the GES to investigate the incident and ensure that she received the necessary medical care and counselling.

The case sparked public concern after allegations emerged that the student, who is reported to be 14 years old, was allegedly sexually abused by two watchmen employed at the school.

The alleged incident also raised questions about the school’s handling of the student’s welfare after reports that her boarding status had been changed.

The Ministry of Education has described the alleged abuse as unacceptable, stressing that schools have a responsibility to protect the safety, dignity and rights of students, particularly vulnerable children.

The GES has since taken steps in relation to the matter, while the broader investigation continues.

The restoration of the student’s boarding status marks a significant development in the case, following public criticism and calls for authorities to prioritise the student’s welfare and ensure accountability.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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