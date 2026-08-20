Education Ministry condemns alleged sexual abuse of BOGISS student

The Ministry of Education has condemned the alleged sexual abuse of a 14-year-old student with autism at Bolgatanga Girls’ Senior High School (BOGISS) in the Upper East Region.

The student is alleged to have been sexually abused by two watchmen employed by the school.

The concerns were contained in a press statement issued on Thursday, August 20, and signed by the Deputy Minister for Education, Dr Clement Abas Apaak.

The Ministry described the incident as “unacceptable” and said any breach of the trust placed in adults responsible for protecting vulnerable children “will not be tolerated.”

The Ministry stressed that the victim, as a minor, must not be blamed for the alleged abuse.

“A minor cannot be held responsible for sexual abuse perpetrated against her by an adult,” it said, while reaffirming its commitment to protecting the safety, dignity and rights of children within the Ghanaian school system.

The release said the Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu has directed the Ghana Education Service (GES) to immediately investigate the matter and submit a report.

He has also ordered the GES to ensure the student receives all necessary medical attention and counselling to support her recovery, as well as immediately reinstate her boarding status.

The Ministry assured the student’s family and the general public that it would ensure justice is served.

It described the development as “an act of indiscipline” and said schools must remain safe environments where students are protected and nurtured.

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