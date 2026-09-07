School placement is absolutely free – Education Ministry

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The Ministry of Education has cautioned parents and candidates against paying money to individuals who claim they can secure or influence senior high school placement.
The Ministry says school placement under the Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) is absolutely free, stressing that there is no legitimate “protocol placement” that requires payment.
Deputy Education Minister, Dr Clement Apaak, issued the warning during a press briefing on Monday, September 7, as the Ministry provided updates on the 2026/2027 school placement exercise.
He said no parent, guardian or candidate should pay anyone who promises to secure, change or influence a placement.
“School placement is absolutely free,” Dr Apaak said.
He added: “There is no legitimate protocol placement that requires the payment of money.”
According to the Deputy Minister, placement is determined by established criteria, candidates’ choices, programme requirements and available vacancies.
He therefore urged parents and candidates to be wary of individuals who present themselves as Ministry of Education, Ghana Education Service, Ghana TVET Service or school officials and demand money for placement.
Dr Apaak said anyone who solicits money in exchange for a promise to secure or alter a candidate’s placement should be reported to the appropriate law-enforcement authorities, including the Ghana Police Service or the Office of the Special Prosecutor.
He also advised parents and candidates to protect their placement credentials and avoid handing them over to unauthorised persons.
The warning comes as the CSSPS self-placement portal opens for candidates who were not automatically matched with their preferred schools, as well as eligible candidates who obtained a score of 9 in English Language and/or Mathematics.
The Ministry is encouraging such candidates to consider the full range of available schools and programmes, including participating private Senior High Schools.
For the 2026/2027 academic year, 85 private Senior High Schools are participating in the Free SHS programme, providing additional placement options for candidates.
The Ministry says the inclusion of the private schools is part of efforts to expand access, utilise existing educational infrastructure and ease pressure on highly subscribed public schools.
Dr Apaak also announced that placement resolution centres have been established at the regional and national levels to assist parents and candidates experiencing genuine placement challenges.
Parents and candidates have been advised to first seek assistance from GES or Ghana TVET Service offices at the regional level.
The GNAT Hall in Accra has been designated as the National Placement Resolution Centre for cases requiring national-level intervention.
Meanwhile, the CSSPS has been upgraded to include an admission portal, allowing parents and guardians to complete enrolment processes and download admission forms without having to travel to schools.
Dr Apaak further cautioned heads of schools against admitting or enrolling students outside the CSSPS, warning that violations would attract appropriate sanctions.
He said unauthorised admissions could create data discrepancies and affect the disbursement of resources to schools.
Candidates, parents and guardians seeking assistance with the 2026 placement exercise can contact the designated placement support lines activated by the Ministry.
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