Catholic Bishops demand 20% quota for Catholics in mission schools

President of the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference, Most Rev. Matthew Kwasi Gyamf

The Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference is pushing for the implementation of a 20% admission quota for Catholic students in mission schools.

The Bishops say one in every five places in Catholic mission schools should be reserved each year for Catholic candidates.

They made the demand in a statement on Monday, while raising concerns about the ongoing placement of students in senior high schools.

The Conference said the 20% reservation is not a new proposal but a decision taken at its National Catholic Education Forum in Koforidua in 2025.

“This is therefore not a fresh proposal but a call for the implementation of a decision already taken,” the Bishops said.

They explained that the arrangement would allow the founding Churches to maintain a meaningful number of students who can participate in the religious and moral formation central to mission schools.

“Many of our priests and bishops tell the same story: parents seek help in securing places in Catholic schools, but too often that help cannot be given because the places provided for under our decision are unavailable,” the statement said.

The Bishops said the reservation should not be treated as a private privilege or patronage.

They called for the arrangement to be administered transparently through the proper Boards of Governors and diocesan education offices, with annual audits and a strict ban on monetary exchanges.

“It must never become a channel for corruption or favouritism,” they said.

The Conference has consequently instructed the National Catholic Secretariat’s education office to prepare a plan for implementing the decision across Catholic schools.

It is also demanding the conclusion of the long-discussed agreement between government and the Churches on the management of mission schools.

According to the Bishops, the agreement should define responsibilities for admissions, governance, appointment of head teachers, religious and moral formation, discipline, buildings and accountability.

The Conference also wants the government to review the computerised placement system, citing recurring concerns over fairness and transparency.

It noted that 604,567 candidates qualified for placement this year, while 527,932 had been placed when the results were released.

The Bishops said students should not be placed in schools unsuitable for their sex, disability, circumstances or location.

They also raised concerns about allegations that parents are being asked to pay to secure school places and called for an investigation into these allegations.

The Conference further wants greater clarity on “protocol” admissions, including the legal basis, the number of places involved, the criteria used, and those responsible.

It called for an independent review of the placement system, a stronger appeals process and clearer information for parents.

“A fair placement system must not only produce fair outcomes; it must also be transparent enough for families to understand and trust,” the Bishops said.

They said their ultimate goal is a system where “merit, choice, fairness, and above all the good of the child determine who is admitted where.”

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