CSSPS: Education Ministry orders action against alleged payment demands in Ashanti Region

The Ministry of Education has directed officials of the Ghana Education Service (GES) in the Ashanti Region to take steps to stop alleged demands for money from parents seeking assistance with the Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS).

The directive comes after some parents in Kumasi alleged that unidentified individuals at the resolution centre were demanding up to GH¢300 to help candidates bypass long queues and fast-track their placement concerns.

The allegations have heightened frustration at the centre, with some parents reportedly abandoning the process after spending hours waiting for assistance.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Newsnight, the Media Relations Officer at the Ministry of Education, Hashmin Mohammed, said the allegation had not been brought directly to his attention but that the ministry had monitored reports in the media.

He said the ministry subsequently "contacted GES officials in the Ashanti Region and the Free Senior High School coordinator overseeing the placement process to ensure that any such practice is stopped."

He stressed that parents are not required to pay anyone for CSSPS placement services.

He said the regional officials have been tasked to put measures in place if the reported practice exists and prevent parents from being exploited while seeking assistance with the placement process.

Read also: Parents allege GH¢300 payments to jump CSSPS queues in Kumasi

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