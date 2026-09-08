Over 500,000 BECE candidates secure placement in 2026 CSSPS exercise – Education Ministry

Audio By Carbonatix
A total of 527,932 candidates have secured placement into second-cycle and technical institutions under the 2026 Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS).
The placements cover Senior High Schools (SHSs), Senior High Technical Schools (SHTSs) and Technical and Vocational Institutions, representing 87.3 per cent of 604,567 candidates who qualified after the 2026 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).
Dr Clement Apaak, Deputy Minister of Education, said at a press briefing in Accra, that 76,635 qualified candidates were not automatically placed, largely because of high demand for Category A schools.
He said 276,521 females and 251,411 males were among those successfully placed.
The 2026 placement results were released at 2200 hours on September 4, 2026, after the Ministry of Education, Ghana Education Service (GES), Ghana TVET Service and technical teams completed the processing exercise.
A total of 623,072 candidates sat the 2026 BECE, compared with 603,328 in 2025, representing an increase of 19,744 candidates.
Dr Apaak said 313,283 candidates selected Category A schools as their first choice, against 76,417 declared vacancies.
Category B schools had 250,366 declared vacancies, while Category C schools had 468,652.
176,614 candidates selected Category B schools as their first choice, while 123,577 selected Category C schools.
Only 995 candidates selected participating private SHSs/SHTSs as their first choice.
Dr Apaak explained that the figures indicated that the challenge was not necessarily a shortage of spaces within the secondary education system, but rather a mismatch between where vacancies existed and where candidates preferred to attend.
He said candidates who were not automatically matched with their choices had been advised to use the self-placement system to select schools and programmes with available vacancies.
The Ministry urged candidates using the self‑placement system to broaden their choices and consider schools and programmes outside the traditionally highly subscribed institutions.
Latest Stories
-
Foreign Ministry repatriates nearly 7,000 distressed Ghanaians since 2025 – Ablakwa
5 minutes
-
Gender Ministry steps up community campaign against social vices
40 minutes
-
Police bust armed robbery gang targeting gold dealers, mining sites in Ashanti and Western regions
46 minutes
-
Galamsey causes 1 in 4 fibre cuts in Ghana – Sam George
53 minutes
-
Police link Labone bank robbery suspects to earlier attacks on customers
58 minutes
-
Accra-Kumasi Expressway will be Mahama’s major road legacy – Agbodza
1 hour
-
Ghana spends over US$20m repairing fibre cuts – Sam George
1 hour
-
GACL wins two awards at ACI World Airport Experience Summit
1 hour
-
Tomato prices to drop sharply in coming weeks – John Dumelo
1 hour
-
Ashanti Region crowned 2026 MTN Elite U-19 champions after seven-goal thriller
1 hour
-
Stranded Ghanaians in South Africa plead for fresh evacuation window
1 hour
-
Kpone-Katamanso MUSEC summons emergency meeting over chieftaincy tension
1 hour
-
Foreign Affairs Ministry to launch Diaspora Consular Fund
2 hours
-
Police veers into investigations of death of a woman at Have Etoe
2 hours
-
Travel and tour agent remanded over GH¢107,000 recruitment scam
2 hours