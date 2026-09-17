Bekwai MP rewards top BECE performers as academic results improve

Member of Parliament for Bekwai, Ralph Poku-Adusei, has rewarded outstanding Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates in the constituency under his School Starter-Pack Scholarship (SSPS) programme.

The initiative, introduced to address concerns over declining academic performance in the Bekwai Municipality, provides merit-based support to top-performing students from public and private schools.

Five students were recognised as the overall best performers in the 2026 edition.

Miss Owusu Adwoa Serwaa of Dominase M/A JHS, who obtained Aggregate 7, was named Overall Best Female Student from a public school, while Master Yamoah Bordom Benjamin of Bekwai APS JHS, with Aggregate 8, was named Overall Best Male Student from a public school.

From the private schools category, Miss Appiah Kubi Annabella and Master Frimpong Owusu Emmanuel, both of Amazing Grace JHS, were recognised as the Overall Best Female and Male Students, respectively, after obtaining Aggregate 6.

Master Kingsley Owusu of Dominase M/A JHS was also recognised as the Best Student with a disability (PWD).

Each of the five overall winners received a laptop, Mackintosh mattress, plastic provibox, pillow and suitcase. The PWD beneficiary will additionally receive a GH¢2,000-per-term educational scholarship from the MP throughout his Senior High School education.

The SSPS also provides a boarding starter pack comprising a mattress, pillow, plastic provibox and suitcase to the best graduating candidate from every public and private school in each community.

The beneficiaries are selected by the Bekwai Municipal Education Directorate based on their BECE aggregates. Where students record the same aggregate, their raw scores are used to determine the beneficiary.

Mr Poku-Adusei said the programme was designed as a merit-based intervention to motivate students to pursue academic excellence rather than as a conventional donation scheme.

The SSPS was introduced alongside the reintroduction of the School Performance Appraisal Meeting (SPAM), which the MP funded across all 10 educational circuits in the constituency.

A stakeholder engagement held in early 2025 identified parental apathy, teacher motivation and supervision gaps, student indiscipline, inadequate teaching and learning materials, and limited academic competition among factors affecting educational outcomes.

Mr Poku-Adusei said improving education required more than infrastructure, stressing the importance of motivation, accountability and a supportive learning environment.

He has also announced a Best Teacher Awards Scheme, which is currently being finalised.

A dedicated SSPS Board has been established to oversee the programme, including its selection criteria, benefits and transparency measures.

The MP said he wanted the initiative to continue beyond his tenure and eventually attract support from individuals and corporate organisations to extend its reach.

He said the long-term goal was to support beneficiaries through Senior High School and tertiary education and help produce professionals who would contribute to the development of the Bekwai constituency.

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