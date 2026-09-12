BECE: ‘I’m happy we’re seeing our children’s true results because cheating is curtailed’ – Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama says the 2026 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) results provide a clearer picture of students’ academic abilities following a clampdown on examination malpractice.

He said stronger invigilation measures had significantly reduced the practice of candidates receiving unauthorised assistance during examinations.

According to him, the development is helping to reveal the actual level of preparedness of students as they transition to the next stage of their education.

“One thing that I’m happy and proud of is that we’re seeing our children’s true results,” President Mahama said during a citizens’ engagement at the University of Business and Integrated Development Studies in the Upper West Region on Saturday, September 12, as part of his Resetting Ghana Tour.

The President said some headteachers and other officials had previously connived to facilitate cheating, allowing candidates to obtain grades that did not accurately reflect their abilities.

He said the practice enabled some students to progress academically without acquiring the foundational skills required at higher levels.

“And so today we’re seeing the real results of our children because invigilation has improved and the mass cheating in exams you know has been curtailed,” he said, adding that performance had improved in subjects including Mathematics and Social Studies, although government was investigating a slight decline in Social Studies.

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