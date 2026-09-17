Kwabenya Court denies bail to six over suspected 3.9-tonne cocaine shipment

The Kwabenya Circuit Court in Accra has denied bail to six persons accused of being connected to the export of nearly four tonnes of suspected cocaine from Ghana to France.

The six appeared before the court on Thursday, September 17, 2026, in connection with four 40-foot containers that allegedly left Tema Port and were later intercepted in France with approximately 3.9 tonnes of substances suspected to be narcotic drugs.

The accused are Francis Narh Amanor, Frank Adu-Boahen, Togbe Agbeti, Andrews Tetteh Amponsah, Daniel Laryea and Helena Akua Denkyi.

The case has been adjourned to September 24, 2026, as investigations continue.

Four of the accused are linked to the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and are facing allegations relating to the handling of the Customs scanning process at Tema Port.

According to the charge sheet, the four containers — SELU4549480, FFAU2242304, MSDU5642699 and SELU4809801 — were scanned before being exported. The prosecution alleges that the scan images showed abnormalities that should have triggered further examination, but the containers were nevertheless cleared and allowed to leave the port.

The allegations have placed the Customs scanning process at the centre of the investigation, with authorities seeking to establish who reviewed the images, what they observed and why the containers were released.

The prosecution alleges that Frank Adu-Boahen provided his login credentials to other accused persons to conduct scan-image analysis on his behalf, although he was expected to perform the analysis himself.

Adu-Boahen is also alleged to be the owner of the four containers. The prosecution says he was arrested at an alleged hideout at Community 19, Tema, on September 16.

Investigators allege that Adu-Boahen admitted owning the containers and loading them at a warehouse in Community 12, Tema. He reportedly said he shipped them with Francis Narh Amanor.

Amanor, a freight forwarder and Managing Director of Fresna Commodities Ltd, was arrested on September 15.

The prosecution says checks on the Integrated Customs Management System (ICUMS) identified Fresna Commodities Ltd as the exporter, with Amanor’s telephone number listed as the contact. The same number was reportedly linked to F&F Logistics, which was identified as the freight forwarder.

According to the charge sheet, Amanor told investigators that he owned F&F Logistics and had handled the export of the containers. He reportedly said the containers contained pet flakes or plastic scraps and identified Adu-Boahen as the owner of the shipment who had engaged his services.

The six accused face three broad charges: conspiracy to export narcotic drugs; exportation of narcotic drugs without the required licence; and abetment of the exportation of narcotic drugs, the latter directed at the four GRA officials.

The prosecution alleges that the first and second accused exported the four containers containing approximately 3.9 tonnes of suspected narcotic substances.

The court denied all six accused bail and remanded them in custody pending further proceedings on September 24.

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