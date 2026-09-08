Two in custody over suspected cocaine seized at Wa bus station

Two people are in police custody in the Upper West Region after security operatives seized substances suspected to be narcotic drugs at the ESP bus station area in Wa.

The suspects were arrested in separate circumstances as the police, in collaboration with National Security operatives, continued investigations into the suspected movement of illicit drugs through the region.

The first suspect, identified only by his popular name, S.K., was arrested at about 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, September 6, 2026, shortly after arriving in Wa on a commercial bus from Kumasi.

He was allegedly found with a bag containing substances suspected to be narcotic drugs.

Security sources said shortly after his arrest, S.K. allegedly began making phone calls to individuals believed to be connected to the distribution of illicit drugs to come for the consignment.

The development prompted security operatives to take him into custody while investigations continued.

Police await forensic results

Confirming the arrests to Joy News, the Upper West Regional Police Commander, DCOP Francis Yiribaare, said the substances had been secured and would be subjected to forensic analysis to determine their exact composition.

He cautioned against drawing conclusions before the results of the analysis are available.

“The case is under investigation, and we are still putting together a number of issues. It will be too premature to pronounce much on it,” he said.

DCOP Yiribaare said two suspects were currently in custody, while investigators were working to establish whether other people were connected to the case.

“So far, we have two in custody, and we’re working around the clock to see if there are other people connected and also to conduct what we call forensic analysis of the substances in our custody,” he said.

He described the substances as being suspected to be narcotic drugs but stressed that this could only be confirmed after forensic examination.

“Until the forensic results are out, we cannot say 100 per cent what they are,” he added.

Suspects to face court

The Regional Police Commander said the suspects would be processed for court as soon as investigations were completed, stressing that they would not be held beyond the period permitted by law.

“As soon as possible. We do not intend to hold them unnecessarily beyond the constitutional mandate given to us,” he said.

The police have not disclosed the identities of the two suspects or the quantity of the substances seized.

Investigators are also working to determine whether the suspected consignment was intended for distribution in Wa or was being transported to another destination.



The arrests form part of ongoing efforts by security agencies in the Upper West Region to tackle the trafficking and distribution of suspected narcotic drugs through commercial transport routes linking Kumasi and communities in northern Ghana.

For now, the exact nature of the seized substances remains unconfirmed pending the outcome of forensic testing.

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