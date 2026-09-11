French customs seize cocaine worth $260m inside shipment from Ghana

French customs officers seized nearly 3.9 metric tons of ​cocaine with an estimated street ‌value of €225 million ($261.45 million) at the northern port of Dunkirk on Thursday, ​the French organized crime ​prosecutor's office said.

The cocaine was concealed ⁠inside a container of plastic ​waste arriving from Ghana. The ​shipment was initially destined in part for Antwerp.

The cocaine has since been destroyed ​and the French prosecutor has ​opened an investigation.

France's judicial police targeted the ‌criminal ⁠network alleged to be behind the shipment before the seizure.

Charges under investigation include the organised importation ​of narcotics ​and participation ⁠in a criminal association carrying penalties of up ​to 10 years' imprisonment.

French ​customs ⁠seized 108.81 tonnes of narcotics across France in 2025, covering all ⁠drug ​types, with an estimated ​value of €2.197 billion.

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