Minority questions why alleged masterminds behind US$350m cocaine haul remain free

Member of Parliament for Assin South and Ranking Member on Parliament's Defence and Interior Committee, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour

The Minority in Parliament has questioned the progress of investigations into a major cocaine seizure at Pedu Junction in Cape Coast, arguing that the case has so far failed to identify the alleged financiers and principal traffickers behind the consignment.

The National Intelligence Bureau intercepted a tipper truck carrying more than 3.3 tonnes of cocaine concealed beneath sand on March 4, 2025.

The Minority said the shipment was reportedly worth more than US$350 million, but more than a year later, only the driver, a housemaid and a few other suspects have been arraigned and remain on bail.

According to the Ranking Member of the Defence and Interior Committee of Parliament, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, the development raises concerns about the effectiveness and reach of investigations into major narcotics cases.

“In the Pedu Junction matter, more than a year after the seizure, it is only the driver, a housemaid, and a small handful of peripheral suspects who have been arraigned and remain on bail, while the actual financiers and high-profile dealers behind a US$350 million cocaine shipment remain unidentified and unpunished,” he said.

The Minority also alleged that the pattern of prosecuting low-level actors while the alleged owners of drug consignments remain unidentified is a recurring concern.

It said this raises “serious questions about the seriousness, independence, and reach of investigations under this Government,” and called for the authorities to account for the status and outcome of investigations into the various seizures.

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