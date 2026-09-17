The importance of World Tourism Day celebrations in Ghana and across the globe

World Tourism Day celebration is an important event in the industry of Tourism and culture industries and among individuals. It helps people learn about different places, cultures, and traditions around the world.

The celebration raises awareness of tourism’s contribution to improving livelihoods and fostering understanding among people from different cultures and nations. Established by the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO), the celebration serves as a reminder of the vital role tourism plays in connecting people, promoting peace, and fostering sustainable development worldwide.

In Ghana, World Tourism Day helps to promote tourist attractions such as Cape Coast Castle, Kakum National Park, Mole National Park, and many cultural festivals. It encourages both Ghanaians and foreigners to visit these places, which helps businesses grow and creates jobs for many people. This year’s World Tourism Day Celebrations will be held in the Eastern Region as part of the Eastern Regional Expo, bringing stakeholders in the Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts sector together to deliberate on the theme and the way forward.

The celebration also promotes the preservation of cultural traditions and historical landmarks. Through festivals, exhibitions, and educational activities, communities are encouraged to protect and promote their heritage for future generations.

Across the world, World Tourism Day brings people from different countries together. It promotes friendship, peace, and understanding among nations. It also encourages people to protect the environment and support sustainable tourism.

World Tourism Day is celebrated every year on 27th September to highlight the importance of tourism around the world. In recent years, there have been different themes for each year's World Tourism Day celebration, but this year's theme, ’’Digital Agenda and Artificial Intelligence to Redesign Tourism,” focuses on how technology and artificial intelligence (AI) can improve the tourism industry and make travel easier, smarter, and more convenient for individuals. It is also set to emphasise the use of digital technology and artificial intelligence (AI) to improve and transform the Tourism industry and individuals. The celebration is set to officially take place in El Salvador from the 26th to 27th of September, as set by the United Nations Tourism (UN TOURISM).

The World Tourism Day celebration is mostly celebrated among countries that form part of the United Nations Tourism(UN TOURISM); 160 member states form part of the UN TOURISM and Ghana is set to be among these members. In 2019, Ghana officially hosted the World Tourism Day celebration.

In conclusion, World Tourism Day is an important occasion that celebrates the social, cultural, and economic value of tourism in Ghana and across the world; it serves as a platform for promoting sustainable tourism, preserving cultural heritage, and enhancing national and global development.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.