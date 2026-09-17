Over 100 pupils cram into one classroom as Amantin Basic School battles congestion

The Amantin English and Arabic Basic School in the Atebubu-Amantin Constituency of the Bono East Region is facing severe overcrowding, with more than 100 pupils reportedly packed into some classrooms while others are forced to learn under trees.

The situation has created significant challenges for teachers and pupils, with limited classroom space making it difficult to provide adequate attention to individual learners.

The headmaster told JoyNews that some classrooms, originally designed to accommodate about 40 pupils, now hold more than 100.

“What we have here is a serious challenge. Some classes currently have more than one hundred students packed in one classroom. How do you teach effectively in such an environment? How do you give each child the attention they deserve?”

He said the congestion had made effective teaching and monitoring of pupils’ progress increasingly difficult.

Some pupils learn under trees

The shortage of classrooms has also forced some pupils to hold lessons under trees.

One pupil told JoyNews that lessons are often disrupted when it rains.

“When it starts raining, we have to stop learning. We run away because the water will soak our books and our uniforms. We want a proper classroom like other children.”

The situation has raised concerns among parents and school authorities over the impact of inadequate infrastructure on teaching and learning.

Regional Minister promises more classrooms

The Bono East Regional Minister, Francis Owusu, acknowledged the challenges when he visited the school to inspect a newly constructed three-unit classroom block by the Assembly.

He described the situation as worrying and said the government would work with the Assembly to address the congestion.

“The challenge of this school is worrying, especially with the population we are seeing. Government will work with the Assembly to help decongest the school through the construction of new structures using the Assembly’s legacy funds.”

The three-unit classroom block is expected to provide some relief, although school authorities say additional infrastructure will be required to adequately accommodate the growing number of pupils.

Residents and parents are therefore awaiting further action to address the infrastructure deficit and provide a more conducive environment for teaching and learning.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.