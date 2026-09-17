Techiman South MP distributes school supplies to ease burden on parents of SHS freshers

Audio By Carbonatix
The Member of Parliament for Techiman South, Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah, has distributed nearly 400 trunks, 400 mattresses, toiletries and other essential items to students preparing to enter Senior High School.
The items, including tissue packs donated by Safari Tissues, were distributed free of charge at the Techiman Urban Park on Tuesday, September 15, 2026.
The initiative is intended to ease the financial burden on parents and guardians ahead of the reopening of schools, particularly those struggling to meet the cost of items required for their children’s admission.
Speaking at the event, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Constituency Communications Officer, Mohammad Mukarram Abdallah, said the intervention was aimed at ensuring financial difficulties did not prevent students from preparing adequately for school.
“We realised that many parents were struggling to afford the basic necessities for their children,” he said.
“This initiative by our MP is to ensure that no student is left behind simply because of financial constraints.”
The distribution attracted hundreds of students and their families, with some parents expressing relief at the support.
One parent said the cost of the required items had caused significant concern.
“I was so worried. The list of items was long, and with the way things are in the country, I didn’t know how I was going to afford everything,” the parent said.
A beneficiary also expressed appreciation for the intervention, saying the support would enable them to report to school better prepared.
More students to benefit
The NPP Constituency Secretary, Asamoah Richard, said the turnout demonstrated the level of demand for such support.
“The overwhelming numbers that showed up today tell us one thing—our people need this support,” he said.
He said the MP intended to expand the initiative in subsequent years to benefit more students.
The initiative forms part of efforts by the MP to support students in the constituency as they transition to Senior High School.
Latest Stories
-
Ashanti region records 25% drop in maternal mortality in first half of 2026
9 minutes
-
Ghana’s unemployment situation is ‘scary’ – NSA Ashanti regional Director
16 minutes
-
Photos: Mahama chairs security meeting over drug trafficking through Ghana’s ports
22 minutes
-
Constitutional Review: 5-year term means extra year to amass wealth, loot state coffers — Ansa-Asare
24 minutes
-
Bekwai MP rewards top BECE performers as academic results improve
25 minutes
-
NIA marks Identity Day with public education float, mass registration exercise
27 minutes
-
Mahama directs inter-agency task force to submit roadmap to deal with drug trafficking in two weeks
28 minutes
-
Gender Ministry tasks women in media to drive Affirmative Action Act implementation
31 minutes
-
MoFA launches National Horticultural Seed Roadmap to improve access to quality seeds
33 minutes
-
10 people, including 4 Customs officers held as Ghana probes drug trafficking through ports
42 minutes
-
Kwabenya Court denies bail to six over suspected 3.9-tonne cocaine shipment
51 minutes
-
Sports Ministry spent $1.26m on 2,922 World Cup tickets — Kofi Adams
1 hour
-
India faces 100% tariff threat over Russian oil after US House vote myjoyonline
1 hour
-
The importance of World Tourism Day celebrations in Ghana and across the globe
1 hour
-
Over 100 pupils cram into one classroom as Amantin Basic School battles congestion
1 hour