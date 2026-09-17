GQAA to host International Quality Assurance Convention and AI Masterclasses in October

The Global Quality Assurance Association (GQAA) is set to host two major professional development events in October 2026, bringing together quality assurance professionals, academics, librarians, educationists, researchers, policymakers and institutional leaders.

The programmes will focus on quality assurance, the transformation of library and information services, innovation, and the responsible use of artificial intelligence (AI) in professional and institutional settings.

The two engagements are the 4th GQAA International Convention on Quality Assurance in Library and Information Services (LIS) and a Three-Day Professional Quality Assurance Masterclass Series.

The programmes are designed to provide participants with opportunities for professional learning, knowledge exchange, networking and practical application of quality assurance principles and AI tools. Participants will also receive certificates and relevant learning materials.

The 4th GQAA International Convention will take place from October 27 to 29, 2026, at the ISSER Conference Facility, University of Ghana, Accra.

Held under the theme, “Transforming Global Library Quality: Innovation, Collaboration and Intelligent Systems for Sustainable Information Services,” the convention will examine how libraries and information services can respond to technological, institutional and societal changes while maintaining quality and relevance.

Key areas will include mindset change for a quality culture in library and information services, quality assurance of AI, critical thinking and innovation, grant proposal writing, strategic collaboration and partnerships, and strategic marketing for library and information services.

GQAA says the convention will also explore the changing role of libraries, the application of AI, innovation in information services, resource mobilisation and the development of sustainable quality cultures amid growing reliance on the internet and AI.

Ahead of the convention, GQAA will organise a three-day online Professional Quality Assurance Masterclass Series from October 20 to 22.

The series, themed “Turn Quality into Impact!!”, will focus on helping quality assurance professionals, academics, institutional leaders, administrators, students, and emerging practitioners translate quality principles into practical, measurable approaches.

The programme will be convened by Dr Violet Makuku, Director of GQAA, with expertise from Professor Evelyn Garwe, a quality assurance specialist and former Acting and Deputy CEO of the Zimbabwe Council for Higher Education (ZIMCHE).

The first masterclass on October 20 will focus on “From Policy to Practice: Implementing QA Systems That Stick While Measuring What Matters.” To take part in this class, click here.

The second session, on October 21, will address “Leadership for Quality Culture: Make Quality Everyone’s Way of Life and Work.” To take part in this class, click here.

The final session on October 22 will examine “Quality in the Age of AI and Digitalisation: Adopt Innovation Without Outsourcing Judgement, Integrity or Accountability.” To take part in this class, click here.

GQAA says the final session will focus on responsible AI, digital quality assurance, institutional decision-making, ethics, integrity, risk management and future readiness.

The masterclasses will be held live online from 13:45 to 16:00 GMT, and participants can register for one or more sessions based on their professional interests.

For registration and enquiries, participants can contact GQAA via WhatsApp at +233 26 312 9798 or by email at director@gqaa.org.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.